Ice Age human footprints discovered in Utah desert

Human footprints believed to date back to the end of the last ice age have been discovered on the salt flats of the Air Force’s Utah Testing and Training Range (UTTR) by Cornell researcher Thomas Urban in upcoming research.

Urban and Daron Duke, of the Far Western Anthropological Research Group, were driving to an archaeological site at UTTR when Urban saw what looked like “ghost trails” — trails that appear suddenly when the humidity is right, then disappear again.

Urban stopped to look and immediately identified what was a familiar sight to him: discalced human footprints, similar to those he has examined in White Sands National Park, including the earliest known human footprints in America.

“It was a really accidental find,” said Urban, a research scientist at the College of Arts and Sciences and at the Cornell Tree Ring Laboratory.

The researchers returned to the site the next day and began documenting the prints, with Urban conducting a ground-penetrating radar survey of one of the two visible trackways. Having previously refined the application of geophysical methods, including radar, to imaging footprints at White Sands, Urban was able to quickly identify what was hidden.

“As was the case with White Sands, the visible ghost tracks were only part of the story,” Urban said. “We detected many more invisible imprints by radar.”

Duke dug up some of the prints and confirmed that they were barefoot and that there were more invisible prints. A total of 88 footprints were documented, both adults and children, providing insight into family life during the Pleistocene era.

“Based on excavations of several imprints, we found evidence of adults with children aged about five to 12 who left bare footprints,” Duke said in an Air Force press release. “People seem to have walked in shallow water. The sand quickly filled their imprint behind them — as you might experience on a beach — but beneath the sand was a layer of mud that kept the imprint intact after backfilling.”

Since there haven’t been any wetland conditions in at least 10,000 years that could have produced such footprints in this remote area of ​​the Great Salt Lake desert, Duke said, the prints are likely more than 12,000 years old.

Additional research is underway to confirm the discovery.

“We found so much more than we expected,” Anya Kitterman, the Air Force Cultural Resource Manager for the area, said in a statement.

Urban worked at the request of Duke, who had previously found two open-air fireplaces in the UTTR that date to the end of the Ice Age. In one of these places, Duke found the earliest evidence of human tobacco use. Those hearths were about half a mile away from the newly discovered footprints.

The site has a broader meaning, according to Urban. “We’ve long wondered if there were other sites like White Sands and whether ground-penetrating radar would be effective for imaging footprints in locations other than White Sands because it was a very new application of the technology,” he said. “The answer to both questions is ‘yes’.”

While the Utah site isn’t as old and may not be as extensive as White Sands, Urban said there may be a lot more to be found.

