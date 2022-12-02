ICE accidentally publishes the identities of more that 6,000 asylum seekers through its website

<!–

More than 6,000 asylum seekers had their identities accidentally leaked to ICE’s website, with details available for five hours before being deleted.

The leak was discovered on Monday by Human Rights First, an advocacy group.

They found that personal information, including names, nationalities, detention centers where the people were held and unique numbers used to identify them in government records, had been posted online.

According to ICE, all detainees or their lawyers will be notified of the leak. It will enable them to determine whether it will affect the merits of their asylum applications.

Human Rights First said all 6,252 people who posted their data had expressed fears that they would be prosecuted if courts denied their offer to stay in the US and they were sent back home.

The group’s senior director for refugee protection, Eleanor Acer, said she was concerned that detainees or their families could be endangered in their home countries.

She said: “In some countries, people are targeted for revenge for seeking asylum.”

ICE said an Excel spreadsheet was “incorrectly” posted “while performing routine updates.”

The agency removed the information from its public website 11 minutes after being told.

In a statement, it said: “Although unintentional, this release of information is a violation of policy and the agency is investigating the incident and taking all necessary corrective action.”