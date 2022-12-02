Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » ICE accidentally publishes the identities of more that 6,000 asylum seekers through its website
News

ICE accidentally publishes the identities of more that 6,000 asylum seekers through its website

by Jacky
written by Jacky
The leak was discovered on Monday by Human Rights First, an advocacy group. They found that personal information, including names, nationalities, detention centers where the people were held and unique numbers used to identify them in government records, had been posted online. Pictured: Migrants at Martha's Vineyard in September this year

ICE accidentally leaks the identities of more than 6,000 asylum seekers on its website – and the details were online for FIVE hours before being deleted

  • The leak was discovered on Monday by Human Rights First, an advocacy group
  • Personal information, including names and nationalities, was posted on the ICE website
  • ICE has said all detainees or their lawyers will be notified of the incident
  • They said the spreadsheet was “incorrectly posted” while updating their site

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline and Ap

published: 12:08, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 12:10, Dec 2, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

More than 6,000 asylum seekers had their identities accidentally leaked to ICE’s website, with details available for five hours before being deleted.

The leak was discovered on Monday by Human Rights First, an advocacy group.

They found that personal information, including names, nationalities, detention centers where the people were held and unique numbers used to identify them in government records, had been posted online.

According to ICE, all detainees or their lawyers will be notified of the leak. It will enable them to determine whether it will affect the merits of their asylum applications.

The leak was discovered on Monday by Human Rights First, an advocacy group. They found that personal information, including names, nationalities, detention centers where the people were held and unique numbers used to identify them in government records, had been posted online. Pictured: Migrants at Martha's Vineyard in September this year

The leak was discovered on Monday by Human Rights First, an advocacy group. They found that personal information, including names, nationalities, detention centers where the people were held and unique numbers used to identify them in government records, had been posted online. Pictured: Migrants at Martha’s Vineyard in September this year

Human Rights First said all 6,252 people who posted their data had expressed fears that they would be prosecuted if courts denied their offer to stay in the US and they were sent back home.

The group’s senior director for refugee protection, Eleanor Acer, said she was concerned that detainees or their families could be endangered in their home countries.

She said: “In some countries, people are targeted for revenge for seeking asylum.”

Human Rights First said all 6,252 people who posted their data had expressed fears that they would be prosecuted if courts denied their offer to stay in the US and they were sent back home. Pictured: Migrants in California this August

Human Rights First said all 6,252 people who posted their data had expressed fears that they would be prosecuted if courts denied their offer to stay in the US and they were sent back home. Pictured: Migrants in California this August

Human Rights First said all 6,252 people who posted their data had expressed fears that they would be prosecuted if courts denied their offer to stay in the US and they were sent back home. Pictured: Migrants in California this August

ICE said an Excel spreadsheet was “incorrectly” posted “while performing routine updates.”

The agency removed the information from its public website 11 minutes after being told.

In a statement, it said: “Although unintentional, this release of information is a violation of policy and the agency is investigating the incident and taking all necessary corrective action.”

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Family of hit and run victim, 20, was...

British Museum’s George Osborne talks secretly to the...

Australia vs Argentina predictions: World Cup 2022

Protests in China: The blank pages tell a...

Matt Hancock reveals Cabinet’s secret succession plan in...

Police in WA find a wanted man hiding...

The story of an Albanian who smuggled into...

Why is there a strike by workers all...

After a reveller was hospitalized with meningococcal, Canberra...

Before After and before photos show how tenants...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More