ICC to confirm hosts for four major women’s global events at annual conference

At their annual conference starting this weekend in Birmingham, the ICC will confirm hosts for four global major women’s events from 2023-27. The four tournaments include two T20 World Cups, one 50-over World Cup and one T20 Champions Trophy, which were part of the six events the ICC recently completed as part of women’s rights, which will be sold separately from men’s rights for the first time. .

The host venues for the women’s events will be finalized by a working group of ICC directors who will shortlist them based on the bids received. ESPNcricinfo has learned that ICC has received 16 proposals from seven countries for the four events.

Based on the recommendations of the working group – comprising former New Zealand fast bowler Martin Snedden who is also chairman of New Zealand cricket, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Cricket West Indian president Ricky Skerritt and former England female captain Clare Connor who is also the acting CEO of the ECB – the ICC will make the final call at its meeting on July 26. The annual conference will begin with the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting on July 24, followed by the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee meeting on July 25, and will conclude with the annual general meeting following the board meeting.

Unlike in previous cycles, when women’s rights were sold as part of the consolidated rights package, the ICC has decided to unbundle the rights for men’s and women’s events and sell them separately in different territories. There will be a total of 103 matches across the six women’s events and the rights will be sold for three packages – TV, digital, TV and digital combined – for four years. The aim was to maximize financial returns and as part of the new plan, the ICC has also decided to sell the TV and digital rights separately. Accordingly, a tender for men’s event rights for the Indian market, the most lucrative area, has recently gone on sale, with successful bids to be announced in early September.

T20 Leagues vs International Cricket

One of the most important discussions the CEC could potentially discuss concerns the primacy of international cricket and whether it is threatened by the growing number of domestic T20 competitions. In the near-completed version of the ICC’s next FTP cycle (2023-27), the IPL has an extended two-and-a-half month window and Hundred and BBL also have home season windows.

While the ICC has no direct role to play as it is the member states that decide on both the bilateral series and the T20 competition windows, at least one Full Member has publicly expressed concern about the international calendar being violated by the franchise-based tournaments. Recently, the PCB wrote a letter to ICC saying it was “a little concerned that the spread of domestic competitions around the world is sucking time from the international calendar” and requested the formation of a working group to address the issue.

ICC is also likely to discuss Afghanistan’s future

Another important discussion that the ICC is likely to have is the future of cricket in Afghanistan. Last year, after the Taliban took charge of Afghanistan, the administration formed a working group to observe and assess cricket in the war-torn country. An important part of the task force’s brief was to understand whether women’s cricket was indeed in “danger”, as former Afghan cricket councilor Hamid Shinwari told ESPNcricinfo last year.

Doubts about Afghanistan’s future in international cricket arose last September when the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said SBS News that it was not “necessary” for women to play cricket because “they could be in a situation where their faces and bodies will not be covered.” Cricket Australia even postponed the test match against Afghanistan, which was scheduled for Hobart last November, due to the line-up.

Afghanistan became a full member of the ICC in 2017, despite not having a national women’s team. team. At the time, ICC had made the exemption conditional on ACB’s investment in the development of women’s sport. In November 2020, the ACB had pledged to offer 25 female player contracts with the aim of developing their game, but the arrival of Tailban halted all progress.

The ICC Working Group on Afghanistan is chaired by Imran Khwaja, Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja, and the panel is set to update the board.