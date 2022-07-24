ICC to confirm hosts for four major women’s global events at annual conference
The host venues for the women’s events will be finalized by a working group of ICC directors who will shortlist them based on the bids received. ESPNcricinfo has learned that ICC has received 16 proposals from seven countries for the four events.
Based on the recommendations of the working group – comprising former New Zealand fast bowler Martin Snedden who is also chairman of New Zealand cricket, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Cricket West Indian president Ricky Skerritt and former England female captain Clare Connor who is also the acting CEO of the ECB – the ICC will make the final call at its meeting on July 26. The annual conference will begin with the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting on July 24, followed by the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee meeting on July 25, and will conclude with the annual general meeting following the board meeting.
Unlike in previous cycles, when women’s rights were sold as part of the consolidated rights package, the ICC has decided to unbundle the rights for men’s and women’s events and sell them separately in different territories. There will be a total of 103 matches across the six women’s events and the rights will be sold for three packages – TV, digital, TV and digital combined – for four years. The aim was to maximize financial returns and as part of the new plan, the ICC has also decided to sell the TV and digital rights separately. Accordingly, a tender for men’s event rights for the Indian market, the most lucrative area, has recently gone on sale, with successful bids to be announced in early September.
T20 Leagues vs International Cricket
ICC is also likely to discuss Afghanistan’s future
The ICC Working Group on Afghanistan is chaired by Imran Khwaja, Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja, and the panel is set to update the board.
Also on the agenda for the conference is the conclusion of the process for the ICC presidential election, which is likely to take place in November, when current president Greg Barclay’s first term ends. Apart from this, members also plan to further smooth out FTP, and a final version is not expected until after the annual conference.