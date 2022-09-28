ICC invites bids for media rights in Australia, USA, Caribbean, Canada

The ICC has invited bids for media rights to global cricket events for the next four (or eight) years for the Australian, US, Caribbean and Canadian markets.

This is the second stage in the ICC’s media rights process, after a deal was struck last month for the Indian market for an undisclosed amount. That winning bid, estimated to be worth just over $3 billion, came from Disney Star* and covers both television and digital rights to global male and female tournaments between 2024 and 2027. Days after the winning bid was announced, Disney Star announced that it would in turn license some of the rights to Zee Entertainment Enterprises in another landmark deal.

Like the Indian deal, this new ITT (Invitation to Tender) allows players to bid separately for the rights to men’s and women’s tournaments. But unlike the Indian deal, television and digital rights will not be up for grabs separately.

The bids are to be made for four or eight years for men’s events, starting from 2024, and four years for women’s events. There are 16 men’s events lined up over the eight years from 2024, and six women’s events between 2024 and 2027.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said the US market in particular has great growth potential: “The US is one of the ICC’s targeted growth markets, and with 30 million cricket fans already enjoying the sport there, a World Cup is planned to take place in that area.” country in 2024 and our exciting ambition to compete in the 2028 Olympics, there couldn’t be a better time for cricket to find a broadcast partner to help grow the game across the region.”

ESPNcricinfo understands that bids must be submitted by November 18 for Australia and November 7 for the other markets, but deadlines can be adjusted if necessary.

The ICC will invite bids for other markets around the world in due course. It is expected to finalize deals for all markets in December this year.