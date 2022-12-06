Ian Wright leads the defense of World Cup pundit Eni Auko tells Twitter trolls to “grow up”

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ian Wright has hit back at the critics who criticized Eni Aluko for making a mistake while working as a pundit on ITV’s coverage of Brazil’s last 16 with South Korea.

Aluko discussed Richarlison’s goal-to-game ratio with her fellow pundits, Graeme Souness and Roy Keane, following Brazil’s 4-1 win on Monday night.

The conversation sprang up from his impressive performance – scoring in the 29th minute of the game to take his international goal tally to 20 in 41 appearances.

Ian Wright hit back at the critics who berated Eni Aluko for making a mistake live on air

Aluko discussed Richarlison’s (R) goal-to-game ratio with her fellow pundits after Brazil’s game

The former England striker made a mistake when he tried to calculate Richarlison’s international goal-to-game ratio on the spot.

Live on air, Aluko said, “He [Richarlison] really has [had a big impact],’ ‘He has been the top scorer for Brazil for the past two years.

“He’s got a great record, 19 in 40 appearances, do the math – that’s about one goal per game.”

Richarlison scored in the 29th minute of Brazil’s 4–1 win to take his international goal tally to 20

Fans quickly took to social media to criticize Aluko for the mistake and mock her analysis as a result.

One Twitter user wrote: ”19 goals in 40 appearances is one goal per game” Just insulting to the public to have to listen to her. How on earth did someone who has played at the level of most Sunday league players come to criticize Brazil during the World Cup. Really insane!’.

Another added: ‘She gets a mare in the morning, she was asked on talkSPORT to name the 5 best England strikers, she said I should pick Jimmy shins for his hatrick in the World Cup final’.

One Twitter user wrote, “She talks a little,” while another added, “Why are ex-female players commenting on the men’s game? It’s nowhere near the same level. Kind of like having an ex-conference south player worth his dime…”

Before someone else added, “I’m sorry to say it and I may upset a few here, but unfortunately there are far too many women involved in the knowledge of the men’s game.” If they could offer more experience in the men’s game than the men’s experts, I could accept it, but they can’t. It is a complete and utter farce’.

Aluko’s colleagues reacted immediately – they defended the 35-year-old and her acquaintance.

Wright tweeted, “I made countless mistakes live on air. The reactions to this are terrible. You man are so pressured by women in football that you get pure pleasure out of this. To grow up.’

Seema Jaswal agreed with Wright, adding, “Aluko is an absolute pleasure to work with, knowledgeable, professional and makes my job so much easier.”

Seema Jaswal also defended Aluko after reading about the abuse she received on Twitter

Dan Walker also said, “We all know what she meant and if any of the guys next to her had said it… it would have been ignored.

Dan Walker was similarly unimpressed by the abuse and defended Aluko

The gal below says a lot more about the authors than it does about Eni Aluko. PS I once called the Pentagon an “octagonal building in Washington.”

While Aluko used her personal account to address the situation, her critics claimed “Twitterati.”

She wrote, “I got a first class law degree, 102 caps and a PhD, but math wasn’t always my forte.

“Nearly 1 in 2 games is the math at Richarlison. But some of you weird twitterati already knew that. Could also learn from the rest of the analysis which is conveniently ignored.”