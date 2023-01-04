Ian Wright insists Arsenal ‘have a very good chance’ of winning the Premier League

The former striker knows it is vital for Arsenal to keep their key players fully fit

The Gunners are eight points ahead of defending champions Man City

Arsenal legend Ian Wright supports his former club to win the Premier League

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Arsenal legend Ian Wright will support his former club to win the Premier League, but only if they can keep three key players fit for the rest of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are at the top of the table with an eight-pint lead over favorites Manchester City – despite a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

A lack of depth in Arsenal’s side has been cited as a key challenge they must overcome if they are to dethrone the defending champions.

Former striker Ian Wright will support Arsenal to win the title if they keep three players fit

Wright believes that if Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Thomas Partey stay fit, they can win

Arteta has limited attacking options without his main striker Gabriel Jesus, although Emile Smith-Rowe’s return to training has provided a boost.

Former striker Wright remains confident but said keeping Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey fully fit was vital if they were to win the title.

“I keep saying it’s just about enjoying the moment,” the expert continued The Kelly and Wrighty Show for Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle.

“The players are clearly committed to what they are doing, but it will be difficult.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has played an important role this season, scoring seven league goals

“We know how good Manchester City are and they are probably the only team that can take a few injuries to key players and still win the league.

“Arsenal fans know this is a very special time, it feels good and they are now answering every question.

“But if there are a few injuries, it could be a different story.

“There is still a chance that Arsenal will try to sign a few players in January.

But if you look at the team this season, Saka did it, Partey did it, Odegaard did it.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta (pictured) looks at reinforcements during the transfer window

“Those are the ones, if Partey, Odegaard and Saka keep fit – which is going to be very difficult – then I think Arsenal have a very good chance of winning the league.”

Arsenal boss Arteta is looking for reinforcements during the January transfer window to improve their chances of winning the league title.

The Gunners are closing in on a move for £62 million Shakhtar Donestk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

They are also chasing the signature of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan, but face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United.