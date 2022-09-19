Ian Wright heaps praise on Granit Xhaka for ‘setting Arsenal’s tempo’ in new midfield position

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on Granit Xhaka after his impressive display in the 3-0 win over Brentford.

The Switzerland international has shone at the heart of the Arsenal side this season, having been given a new role as an advanced midfielder.

Xhaka grabbed his third assist of the season against the Bees with a superb pass for Gabriel Jesus’ header which put Arsenal two ahead.

Ian Wright (left) has heaped praise on Granit Xhaka after his display against Brentford

Speaking on BBC Match of The Day, Wright praised Xhaka and admitted he was a critic of the midfielder in the past.

“For me, Granit Xhaka is a player that we finally see play like he does for Switzerland,” he said.

– He plays in a position that suits him and plays more offensively. He plays with real authority and confidence.

‘Recently he’s been able to find space and from there he can be really dangerous because for me he’s easily got one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

He provided the assist for Gabriel Jesus’ header which doubled the Gunners’ lead after 28 minutes

Arsenal returned to winning ways after their defeat to Man United a fortnight ago

‘It’s a great cross for the Jesus goal, it’s great. He can also do the defensive stuff, he gets back and gets his foot in there.

‘He set the pace for Arsenal off the ball. I’m really happy for him because I was one of his staunchest critics. But now we see the best of Granit Xhaka.’

Arsenal bounced back from defeat to Manchester United in style thanks to goals from William Saliba, Jesus and Fabio Vieira.

Mikel Arteta’s side will go into the international break atop the Premier League table after briefly being pipped by Manchester City and Tottenham on Saturday.