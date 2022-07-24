Ian Thorpe reveals what prompted him to come out as gay during interview with Sir Michael Parkinson

Ian Thorpe is candid about coming out as gay during an interview with respected English television presenter Sir Michael Parkinson in July 2014.

The Olympic swimmer revealed on Sunday night’s episode of This Is Your Life that he decided to speak out about his sexuality because he felt “comfortable.”

‘I used to do this interview with Sir Michael Parkinson. I had just come out to my family and my very best friends,” Ian, 39, told host Melissa Doyle.

‘I had spent some time with’ [Sir Michael Parkinson] before the interview and told him, “You have to ask me if I’m gay, because I’m going to tell you I am”.’

Ian continued, “I had to say it. It was the first time I felt comfortable putting myself out there. It was important to me to be my authentic self.’

The athlete stated at the time: “I have thought about this for a long time. I’m not straight. And this is just something that very recently – in the past two weeks – I’ve been comfortable telling those closest to me just that.”

He was first asked about his sexuality when he was 16 years old and said he didn’t know at the time but was “still gay at the end of the day.”

He added: ‘Yes, I lied about it. I feel comfortable when I say I’m gay.’

He also said he didn’t want to reveal he was gay because he was afraid of abandoning his family, friends and the country.

“Part of me didn’t know if Australia wanted its champion to be gay. But I’m telling the world that I am,” he said.

He said he wished he had come out sooner because his family and friends supported him.