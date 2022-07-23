Ian Thorpe reveals he was hunted by a gun-toting stalker

Ian Thorpe will reveal how he was hunted by dangerous stalkers during his upcoming appearance on Channel 7’s This Is Your Life.

The special will air on Sunday and will explore the swimmer’s terrifying experiences with obsessed fans during the early days of his Olympic career.

“I had stalkers, there was one with a gun,” the show’s 39-year-old host Melissa Doyle told reporters. The Herald Sun on Saturday.

“I had to have security at my house. Things changed a bit and I wasn’t ready for that and I don’t think anyone in their early twenties could be.”

Ian added that he had been trained by the police in safely dodging dangerous stalkers.

“I had to learn from the police how to drive a car to legally get past a stalker or someone following me,” he says.

“What I wanted to do was be able to train, race and the other things that come with it, I wasn’t prepared for that.”

The swimming superstar’s wild, extraordinary and sometimes headline-grabbing life gets the Big Red Book treatment as part of Seven’s ambitious reboot of This Is Your Life.

World swimming greats past and present were flown in from around the world last month to participate in the filming.

Several other key figures from the retired legend’s past are also being tipped off, including youth coach Tracey Menzies, gold medal-winning teammate Michael Klim and longtime pool rival Pieter Van Den Hoogenband.

Grant Hackett, who has long played second fiddle to Thorpe in the pool and finished second behind him in the 200m and 400m freestyle events, is also expected to attend.

Thorpe’s performances in the pool are his most celebrated, less so than his epic victory in the 400m freestyle final at the Sydney Olympics, aged just 17.

A year later, he stunned the world again at the 2001 World Championships in Japan, when at the age of 18 he upset the in-form Dutchman Pieter Van Den Hoogenband in the 200-meter freestyle with a blistering time of 1.44.06, which he lowered his own world record by 0.63. s.

That world figure stood six years before the next swimming king Michael Phelps cut it at the 2007 World Championships.

Thorpe also earned credit for his anchoring ability in relays, overtaking the US in the final strokes to win the 4x100m freestyle relay in front of a euphoric home crowd in Sydney 2000.

The swimming superstar’s wild, extraordinary and sometimes headline-grabbing life gets the Big Red Book treatment as part of Seven’s ambitious reboot of This Is Your Life. Four years after his Olympic debut, Thorpe returned for the Athens Trials in Sydney

That win became the stuff of Olympic legend for Australia after the Americans had previously joked that they would “pound” Australia in the race like guitars.

Thorpe would suddenly retire in 2006 at the age of 24, due to a lack of motivation for the sport.

However, he made a high profile comeback in 2011, but narrowly missed qualifying for the 2012 London Olympics during the Australian Trials.

Thorpe’s upcoming appearance on This Is Your Life is a coup for Seven, who announced in April that it would be bringing back the sentimental TV classic that first aired in 1975 with the late Mike Willesee as host.