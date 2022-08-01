Ian Thorpe claims it was ‘no surprise’ Kyle Chalmers pulled out of 100m fly at Commonwealth Games

Australian swimming greats Ian Thorpe and Cate Campbell said it was ‘no surprise’ to see Kyle Chalmers drop out in the 100m race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Chalmers was scheduled to swim in Monday night’s 100-meter butterfly (AEDT), but skipped the event to prepare for the 100-meter freestyle final on Tuesday.

The latter discipline has long been the 24-year-old’s favorite event.

Chalmers won gold in the 100m freestyle at the 2016 Olympics and followed up silver in Tokyo last year and also took silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the World Championship the following year.

He clocked a time of 47.36 seconds in the semi-finals on Monday, which would have been good enough to claim gold at the World Cup last month.

Chalmers has already won gold in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m mixed freestyle relays in Birmingham and Thorpe said he was not surprised by his decision to skip the 100m fly.

“It was no surprise to us knowing Kyle would be focusing on the 100m freestyle,” the Australian legend said on Seven.

Campbell echoed Thorpe’s stance, suggesting Chalmers was right to “save his energy” for other events.

‘It’s not unexpected. I would do the same in his position,” said the eight-time Olympic medalist.

“Obviously he’s had some really good days. And he really needs to focus on where it counts, and he said he did the butterfly for a little fun, but he’s here to focus now.”

Chalmers’ withdrawal meant he avoided a potential showdown with teammate Cody Simpson, who finished third in his heat and qualified for the semi-finals with the fifth fastest time.

The duo dominated the headlines in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games, but their group performances were overshadowed by their private lives.

Pop star Simpson has made a sensational return to swimming and is in a relationship with Chalmers’ ex-flame Emma McKeon, who won four golds at the Olympics last year.

And Thorpe suggested that Chalmers was doing the right thing by keeping himself out of the limelight for a while.

“I think with what has happened and the pressure that comes with what is being said for him at the moment, he has found something extra and has something to prove,” he added.

“And I think it’s something to prove itself too.”