Ian Schapel: Paedophile jailed as 13 girls in the Philippines are rescued

A deranged Australian pedophile who paid to watch children as young as three being sexually assaulted in the Philippines has been thrown behind bars after 13 terrified girls were rescued from a remote village.

Ian Schapel, 67, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Adelaide court on Wednesday after his sickening crimes were discovered by Philippine authorities and the Australian Federal Police.

The monster connected with poor families in the Philippines via Skype and paid them $30 to force young girls to perform sexual acts in front of the camera while he watched.

Ian Schapel, 67, was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Adelaide court on Wednesday

Harrowing photos showed how the young victims were led away from the village

Schapel, an experienced civil servant, attacked at least 13 victims between the ages of three and nine who were abused at least 74 times.

Poignant photos released by the AFP show the young victims being led away from the village by local agents and aid workers.

Five women – some were relatives of the victims and allegedly facilitated the abuse – were pictured walking behind the girls in handcuffs and with their faces covered.

Schapel was arrested in February 2020 when police seized 260 electronic and storage items, including 1.2 million files for sorting after a raid on his Adelaide home.

Schapel (pictured) was arrested and charged by police in 2020 after he paid cash to poor families in the Philippines to force young girls to perform sexual acts on camera

Older women who allegedly facilitated the abuse of the victims were also arrested

The filthy property was filled with floppy disks, DVDs, USBs, computers and printed images of pornographic material.

Some videos showed him ordering children to perform sexual acts.

Chief Agent Stephen Hegarty was tasked with sorting through the mountain of disturbing evidence discovered in the monster’s home.

“He had a controlling, demanding character, he would lead the children,” said Mr Hegarty The advertiser.

“Occasionally he came into the picture, he said things like ‘I want them to watch’. He wanted these kids to watch him satisfy himself. I found that very unpleasant.’

Police in the Philippines raided homes in a remote village in an eastern part of the country in August 2020. An alleged facilitator is led away in a pink shirt

Authorities rescue 13 girls from properties in the village (photo, one of the victims is escorted)

Only when the ‘shows’ were over, Schapel would transfer cash to the poor.

He told one of the victims ‘now you’re starving’ when he didn’t get what he wanted.

The Australian Federal Police provided details of the abuse to the police in the Philippines, including the faces of the victims, the elderly women who allegedly facilitated the abuse, and the characteristics of the rooms and homes where the abuse took place.

Philippine police raided a remote village in the east of the country in August 2020.

They rescued the girls from the properties and arrested five elderly women.

Schapel’s Adelaide home (pictured) was raided in February 2020 when police found over 55,000 images and videos of child exploitation material

Some of the older women allegedly taking part in the abuse were mothers, aunts or cousins ​​of the victims. They are currently in court.

The AFP’s investigation also led to the arrest of a 71-year-old man from Geraldton in Western Australia. He spent $443,000 on online child abuse.

He was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years in prison for 58 crimes.

Meanwhile, Schapel pleaded guilty to 50 charges, including 41 counts of sexual activity with a child outside Australia, using a carriage service to access child exploitation material, and possession of child exploitation material.

He has been jailed for 16 years.