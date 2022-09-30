Ian Salisbury departs co-head coach position at Sussex

Sussex has announced that Ian Salisbury, the club’s championship and over-50s, will leave his post at the end of the season. Salisbury had reportedly been placed on garden leave following a non-cricket dispute with one of his players.

Salisbury was appointed co-head coach in 2020 along with James Kirtley. He inherited a young squad and despite several players making good progress, Sussex have only won red ball cricket twice in the past two seasons – although they did. a run to the semi-finals of this year’s Royal London Cup.

“We would like to thank Ian for his contribution to the club over the years and wish him the best for the future in whatever this may bring,” said Rob Andrew, Sussex CEO. “He has contributed to the development of a promising group of young players and we look forward to seeing them develop further in the years to come.”

Kirtley admitted the situation with Salisbury, who had been out of the first team since mid-August, was “an obvious distraction” during Sussex’s final Championship game of the season, against Glamorgan at Hove, which ended in a draw on Thursday. , making them second from bottom in Division Two.

Salisbury was described as “not part of the business” earlier this week, with the BBC reporting the issue centered on his dealings with young offspinner Jack Carson.

On leaving the club where he played between 1989 and 1996, Salisbury said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Sussex over the past two years and the journey has really helped me after the loss of my wife. But it’s the right one. choice for myself and daughter looking for a new challenge.