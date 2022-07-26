Ian Roberts on why he came out at Manly instead of Souths – and why he ‘respects’ boycotting players

Ian Roberts is known in equal parts as a champion rugby league player and champion for the rights of the LGBTQI+ community.

With more than seven players refusing to play for Manly because the club forced them to wear a Pride themed shirt, Roberts has revealed the reason why he chose the Sea Eagles as the right club to come from.

Manly will struggle to set up a team for their important NRL clash against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley all refuse to wear the Pride jersey for religious and cultural reasons and News Corp reports that some of their potential replacements have refused to play as well.

Roberts was chosen to lead the NRL float at Mardi Gras in 2021, the first time the league has been involved in the event. It was a big step forward, but Roberts wants the NRL to bring a full-fledged Pride round in the near future.

‘I have been lobbying the NRL for a Pride round for several years now. I think when I heard that Manly was holding this Pride round, it was incredibly exciting for me because they are my old club,” he said. ABC news .

Roberts then expanded his comments by saying that Manly was the team he felt most comfortable coming out with, despite knowing he was gay during his 65 NRL appearances for South Sydney from 1986 to 1989.

‘This is the club I came from. The reason I came out to this club is because I felt safe. At Souths I probably wasn’t as safe, mature enough as I was [at Manly] to be able to do that.’

Roberts is not angry with the players for boycotting the game and the jersey, but thinks it is a valuable opportunity to start a conversation.

‘Where are we going from here? This is the kind of conversation, it’s not the way we wanted this conversation to start, but we’re having the conversation now,” he said.

‘Seeing it in a positive light. I fully respect the players who choose not to play and their right not to play, their religious beliefs. I would love to have the chance to sit around a table with those guys in the summer conversation with them. I fully respect their opinion.’

Roberts also thanked Many coach Des Hasler for his “courageous and candid” comments during Tuesday’s press conference, when he admitted the club had made mistakes in insisting on a pride jersey without properly consulting the players.

Roberts excelled on the field in front of Manly (left) and Souths (right), but only felt safe enough to get out when he was with the Sea Eagles

‘I loved the recognition and the sincerity and authenticity. I thought it was exceptional to explain that the original Pride round was brought together with the right intention and with a celebration for the community,” he said.

“I also really want to acknowledge that he did the right thing by saying that they did a few things wrong.

“The ownership of that and how they would otherwise do well if given the chance again. I thought that was very brave and sincere.’

Today, Roberts is a supporter of the proposed Qtopia Sydney LGBTQI+ museum that was approved in May for nearly $300,000 in seed funding by the City of Sydney City Council.

Roberts in action during the first rugby league test match between England and the Australian Kangaroos at Wembley Stadium, October 22, 1994 in Wembley, England

Sydney celebrities, Ita Buttrose and Michael Kirby, are behind the Qtopia project, to be built in the 1970s and 1980s in Darlinghurst, a popular meeting place for gay men.

Roberts said projects like Qtopia were essential to continue education efforts and help people in the LGBTQI+ community feel included and not marginalized.

‘For me, the reason I’m involved in the Pride Museum is education. Education programs rolled out in schools, business – [I want] to be a part of it,” he said.

‘This museum is about education, celebration and commemoration. It’s about everyone enjoying what the queer community has given Australia.”