IAN LLOYD: How Netflix drama The Crown twists truth time after time

How far have The Crown’s storylines strayed from reality? Royal historian Ian Lloyd separates fiction from fact…

THE CROWN VERSION

In a private audience with Prime Minister John Major in 1991, Prince Charles calls for a change of monarch, saying it would be dangerous to ignore a newspaper poll showing the public prefers him over his mother.

THE TRUTH

This is utter nonsense. Charles would never have lobbied for the Queen to abdicate, knowing full well that his mother had taken a solemn oath to serve all her life.

THE CROWN VERSION The Queen (played in the new series by Imelda Staunton, right) orders John Major to pay for the repairs to the Royal Yacht Britannia from public funds, even though he fears this will backfire on both of them in a recession.

The new series, which airs next month, shows Charles lobbying Prime Minister John Major in a bizarre attempt to force his mother’s abdication

He summons Mr Major, played by Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller, to a private meeting and asks him to keep their discussions a secret in the episode

In their exchange, Charles hints that the monarchy should follow the lead of the Conservative Party, which had ousted Mrs Thatcher a year earlier in favor of the younger Major (depicted Johnny Lee Miller and Dominic West as John Major and the then Prince of Wales)

THE TRUTH

Pure drama. The Queen loved the royal yacht, but was stoic about its future. In 1997 Defense Secretary Michael Portillo announced that Britannia would be replaced ‘because we believe a royal yacht is an important national asset’.

THE CROWN VERSION

In the royal stables, Charles confronts the Queen about her children’s failed marriages. He tells her, “If we were an ordinary family and social services had come, they would have thrown us into care and you in jail.”

THE TRUTH

Any suggestion that Charles would have been so mean to the Queen is evil fiction. There was friction, but this is going too far.

Charles confronts the Queen about her children’s failed marriages on the show, but this never happened. Pictured: Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh)

THE CROWN VERSION

The Queen Mother asks her daughter not to give her “annus horribilis” speech, in case people think “their queen is depressed.”

THE TRUTH

When the Queen spoke of her ‘annus horribilis’ over lunch on November 24, 1992, her voice was still crackling from smoke inhalation from the Windsor Castle fire. In fact, the Queen Mother was supportive. Writing a warm note in February, she said to her daughter, “My dear Lilibet… I really hope you are feeling rested and relaxed after all the horrific events of the past (and this) year.”

THE CROWN VERSION

John Major tells his wife Norma: ‘The senior royals seem misguided and out of touch, the junior royals are worthless, entitled and lost. It can’t help but affect the stability of the country and it feels like it’s all about to erupt on my watch.’

THE TRUTH

John Major remained a staunch supporter of the Royal Family and a close friend of the Queen throughout his tenure. I very much doubt that he ever believed that the monarchy was about to crumble.