Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Just days after Hurricane Ian hit, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s tiki bar for specialty drinks and live music. Less than 10 miles away, the crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a massive shelter home to more than 500 storm victims.

On a coast where a few miles meant the difference between life and death, relief and doom, the contrasting scenes of reality less than two weeks since the Hurricane attacks are shocking and they point to the way disasters can mean so many different things to different people.

Arlan Fuller has seen the inequality when he worked in the hurricane zone to serve marginalized communities with Project Hope, a nonprofit that provides medical relief. A few factors seem to explain the large differences from place to place, he said: People and places closest to the coast tended to fare the worst, as did people with lower incomes.

“There’s an interesting combination of location, the solidity of the structure people lived in, and the resources,” Fuller said.

On Pine Island, where the state has quickly built a temporary bridge to replace a bridge washed away by the storm, volunteers are handing out water, ice, food and supplies. The Publix supermarket on the island has reopened faster than seemed possible with generator power, which pleased island resident Charlotte Smith, who did not evacuate.

“My house is okay. The lower level was a bit under water. But I’m dry. They’ve got the water going again. It’s going really well.” said Smith.

Life is very different for Shanika Caldwell, 40, who took her nine children to a mass shelter at the Hertz Arena, a minor league hockey coliseum, after another shelter at a public high school closed so classes could prepare. to resume. The family lived in a motel before the storm but had to flee after the roof came off, she said.

“If they say they’re going to school next week, how do I get my kids all the way here from school?” she said Saturday. Nearby, a huge silver statue of an ice hockey player looked out over the arena parking lot.

Ian, a strong Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph, has been blamed for more than 100 deaths, the vast majority of them in southwest Florida. It was the third deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century, after Hurricane Katrina, which killed approximately 1,400 people, and Hurricane Sandy, which killed a total of 233, despite being killed just before he came ashore, weakened to a tropical storm.

For some, the recovery has been quite quick. Barber shops, car washes, chain restaurants, a shooting range and vape shops – many vape shops – have already reopened on US 41, known in southern Florida as the Tamiami Trail. Many traffic lights are working, but residents of low-lying houses and mobile homes near the highway are still shoveling mud left behind by flooding.

In Punta Gorda, near where boutiques and investment firms do business along a palm-lined street, Judy Jones, 74, is trying to care for more than 40 residents of the bare-bones homeless shelter she’s run for more than five decades. Bread of Life Mission Inc.

“I take care of people who fall through the crack in the system,” she said. “You have people who were on their feet, but because of the hurricane they are on their knees.”

Cheryl Wiese is not homeless: For 16 years she spent the fall and winter months in her modest mobile home on Oyster Bay Lane, located on Fort Myers Beach, before returning to a place on Lake Erie in Ohio for the summer. But what she found after making the 24-hour drive south to follow Ian almost ruined her.

“I don’t even want to live here anymore. There is no Fort Myers Beach. All my neighbors are gone. All my friends are gone,” she said.

The worst, she said, may have been driving past the devastation to the public library to begin applying for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. An employee told her to be ready for a phone call and visit from a FEMA representative, and not to miss out, Wiese said.

“If I miss the call? Bad luck,’ she said. ‘If I miss him? Out of luck.”

Danilo Mendoza, a construction worker from the Miami area whose trailer and tools were blown away by Ian, has seen the places where people live their lives, where recovery is already underway, but he does his best to stay positive.

He considers himself lucky to have a safe place to stay in the hockey arena, which is across the street from the luxury apartments where people take morning walks in sportswear, and the food is plentiful.

“I see the big picture,” he said. “For God’s sake they give you blankets, brand new ones. They give you everything you need to survive.”

