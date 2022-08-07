IAN LADYMAN: Time wasting is robbing fans who pay a fortune after three minute penalty at Everton

In the added first half at Goodison Park on Saturday, Chelsea won a penalty for an obvious foul by Abdoulaye Doucoure on Ben Chilwell. It took two minutes and 10 seconds for the penalty to be taken and this happened in between.

Doucoure questions Craig Pawson’s decision and is joined by teammate Yerry Mina.

James Tarkowski arrives on the scene. For what reason is not clear.

Mina starts sledding Chelsea’s penalty taker Jorginho. Cesar Azpilicueta intervenes, but is confronted by the multi-tasking Tarkowski. Reece James arrives and pushes him.

Meanwhile, Mina’s excruciating journey has continued towards his own goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Advice is given (try to make it?) and Pawson, now out of patience, books him.

A minute and 10 seconds have now passed since the offense and as the paying public waits for play to resume, this nasty series of mini and pointless confrontations has continued. Azpilicueta and Tarkowski are still arguing and Mason Mount is on the periphery. Everton’s Mason Holgate is now also in the mix and has some sort of discussion with James.

Mina is still arguing with Pawson. Of course he is.

Finally the penalty area has been cleared but we still have no leeway as Pickford has taken this as his cue to step off his line and wave his arms at Jorginho. Pawson leads Pickford back to his line as the Everton goalkeeper talks.

Jorginho’s penalty, struck low in the left corner, proves to be the easiest part of the whole exercise and by the time a minute of celebration is over, the game starts again. It took a total of three minutes and ten seconds for one player to kick one ball.

Four seconds after play resumes, Pawson blows before half-time, meaning a total of three minutes and 14 seconds was lost to the match due to that incident alone.

So all this brings us straight to the heart of a theme of this column from last season. Namely wasting time and what to do about it.

Statistics tell us that last season the ball was in play for 55 minutes of an average Premier League game. This shameful fact has been noticed by the competition and they say they want change. The umpires are also aware and they discussed it when they met for their pre-season chat.

The solution so far? To speed up throw-ins by having spare balls available when someone goes out of play.

So no mention of booking players for wasting time. There is no mention of punishing those who feign injury. No mention of the kind of crap seen at Everton on Saturday.

No mention of the disastrous and utterly unfair introduction of the five-substitution rule this season.

No, let’s have more balls. It will. If it wasn’t so pathetic, it would be funny.

Some clubs now cost up to £1,000 for a season ticket and football has a responsibility to deliver more to the public.

An independent clock that stops when the game stops is the most obvious answer, but football doesn’t want to embrace a system used by both rugby codes. I would also consider banning the use of substitutes – barring obvious injuries – beyond 80 minutes. Most are used purely to waste time.

And then it’s up to the referees to be stronger. This is not a problem of their creation, but it is their responsibility to lead the march towards its solution.

At Goodison Park on Saturday, the ball was just a horrendous 51 minutes and 47 seconds into play of a game that actually lasted 110 minutes due to two serious injuries.

If Mina had bought a ticket to watch, he would have something to say about it.

Ball in play for 47% of Everton play!

The ball was just 51 minutes into the game of Everton’s clash with Chelsea. Considering there was 10 minutes of stoppage time in both halves, that’s only 47 percent! Only two games had the ball in play for more than an hour.

MATCH BALL IN PLAY TIME

Everton 0 Chelsea 1 – 51 minutes and 47 seconds

Man Utd 1 Brighton 2 – 52:47

Leeds 2 Wolves 1 – 52:52

Newcastle 2 Nott’m Forest 0 – 52:58

Bournemouth 2A Villa 0 – 53:15

Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 – 54:23

Tottenham 4 So’ton 1 – 58:14

Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2 – 59:33

Leicester 2 Brentford 2 – 62:17

West Ham 0 Man City 2 – 63:07

Lingard is well paid. And then? Get off his back

Good football players can earn good money, but not, it seems Jesse Lingard.

The former Manchester United player has moved to Nottingham Forest to restart his career and stay relatively close to family in the North West for whom life has been difficult.

Yet Lingard is being lampooned for a wage that is regularly quoted as £120,000 a week.

So here are two salient points.

Firstly, Lingard will receive a weekly fee of £84,000.

Like it or not, that’s a pretty standard Premier League pay that only increases if certain criteria like goals and wins are met.

Second, the 29-year-old has spent his life at England’s biggest club, playing for his country in a World Cup semi-final.

Lingard is a good player who deserves to be paid as such. So what exactly is the problem here?

Scandal that United never play at 3 p.m.

Manchester United don’t start home until 3 p.m. on a Saturday in January. Between August 27 and November 5, they don’t play a single match on a Saturday.

This is due to the demands of television, the fact that they play Europa League football on Thursday and because of the World Cup in the winter.

The bottom line, though, is that supporters will lose. The vandalism of our game continues.

Why was it OK to offend Reds but not the locals?

A final word on events in Paris ahead of the Champions League final in May.

An official present in the match control room told me there was no evidence on the monitors of ticketless Liverpool fans trying to crash the event.

Meanwhile, the Paris police only felt compelled to use tear gas when the locals of Saint-Denis began to infiltrate the chaos.

At one point there was talk of a statement clarifying this, but the police were nervous by all means because they would come across as racist towards black members of the local community.

It was okay to shamefully denigrate the visitors, it seems. Just not those who lived nearby.