IAN LADYMAN: Stick with Southgate… England was a laughing stock six years ago

In the summer of 2016 I stayed in a hotel in Paris during the European Championship. England played against Iceland in Nice.

On a warm night in the capital I had the windows open and when Iceland won to send Roy Hodgson’s team home in the first knockout stage, those watching TV started in the bars and cafes near Gare du North to laugh.

And that was England then. England was funny to everyone except the English. That was the England where Harry Kane took corners and Wayne Rooney in midfield.

England were ruthlessly ridiculed after losing to Iceland in the last 16 at Euro 2016

Several fans are calling on Gareth Southgate to go after the poor form of the Nations League in England

On the BBC website, their chief football writer Phil McNulty – the most rational of all men – described the defeat as an ‘abject embarrassment’ and when Hodgson stepped down that night, no one was arguing about it.

All of this is worth remembering as England head to the World Cup in Qatar this winter under Gareth Southgate.

Yes, England is having a hard time. Southgate’s team has lost all form at the worst and it is possible to feel the ground shift beneath its feet. If Southgate stays as manager outside Qatar – come what may – some will be very surprised.

And that’s all as it should be. Every elite sport leader should be scrutinized. Past achievements count for something, but not as much as what happens in the present. If Qatar tells us Southgate has lost contact, he will go.

Only England and San Marino have failed to score an open play goal at the tournament so far

But Southgate’s England resume already shows us one appearance in the last four of the 2018 World Cup – losing in extra time – and one in last summer’s European Championship final, losing on penalties.

That’s what’s called a body of work and the idiots who are now claiming Southgate must leave immediately – those who mock him as a negative and conservative coach – need to see it in the context of what happened in all those years of poverty that preceded it. .

England had nice draws in Russia and last summer. They have a simple group in Qatar. So maybe Southgate has been both a happy and a good manager.

But coaches don’t build 22-game unbeaten runs if they don’t know what they’re doing and with Southgate at the helm, England have gone from being a team that couldn’t be relied upon to put their boots on the right foot at major tournaments to the one they did last summer. Germany defeated at Wembley and caused the country to fall in love with Neil Diamond.

But Southgate has led the Three Lions to a grand final and a semi-final since his arrival

You can try to rewrite all that if you want. You can try to see it through the prism of a manager who refuses to play a back-four against the good teams. But I was there at Wembley last summer, just like I was there in Paris. I know what has changed.

Six years is a relatively long time to be an international manager. If Southgate starts to get a little tired, he wouldn’t be the first.

Its win rate is 62 percent and while that isn’t saying it all, it is better than most of its predecessors.

It’s good to question him now. It is good to look vaguely at alternatives.

But it’s wrong to portray Southgate as something he isn’t. It is wrong to sniff at his achievements. England has become a serious football country again under his care.

Six years ago in Nice and Paris we would have all accepted that.

England head coach has two months to stop the mess ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

It shouldn’t be scary to watch a match

Growing up in the 1970s, my father stopped taking to competitions for a while.

After a particularly scary afternoon in Bolton where bottles and darts were thrown, it was decided we would be better off at home on Saturday.

I thought about this after hearing Eric Dier talk about the abuse his friends and family have received at Premier League matches. It has resulted in them no longer being present.

Eric Dier spoke about the abuse his friends and family received at Premier League matches

Dier, the Tottenham defender, is a smart guy who says nothing to achieve the effect. Indeed, after speaking about the matter in St George’s Park last week, he specifically asked not to overdo it.

Still, I wondered how bad it could be, given how lawless watching football was in this country. But then, two days later, I was standing next to an English fan on arrival in Milan.

It was ten o’clock in the morning and he had an open can of lager in his hand and a ring of white cocaine residue around one nostril. Later that day I watched TV footage of the English singing “Ten German Bombers” in the center of town.

I don’t know if my friend from the plane was there, but it doesn’t matter. Animal was right. English football has work to do, both on and off the pitch.

The 28-year-old central defender played during the disappointing 1-0 defeat of the Three Lions against Italy

Bale makes Wales very dangerous

Gareth Bale has had it just as hard in America as he has in Madrid. But Wales coach Robert Page is not worried.

The whole point of Bale’s move to Los Angeles FC was to stay fit for the World Cup. Without that carrot, he might have retired.

Spending an informative hour with Page last season was to understand how so much of what he does is focused on simply getting the best out of Bale. Every training is organized with that in mind.

Gareth Bale continues to look dangerous for Wales despite his somewhat lackluster MLS form

If Bale doesn’t play well in Qatar, Wales just becomes an outsider. If he does, they are indeed very dangerous.

Despite all the apparent evidence, Page believes it will be the latter and I’m not going to argue.

Curl decision by Van Gaal

Tim Krul has not played for the Netherlands for 15 months and was not included in Louis van Gaal’s recent roster.

After specifically refusing to come along for a penalty session, the veteran was told he would never play for his country again. Curl, we suspect, already knew that.

Great manager, Van Gaal. Strange guy.