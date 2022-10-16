IAN LADYMAN: No matter what you want to call it, St James Park will always be special

Sometimes a history lesson helps, so here’s one. Newcastle’s first home kit in 1892 was red and white.

Hardcore home fans used to gather at the Leazes End of St James’ Park, rather than the famous Gallowgate, while on three occasions, and only in the 1990s, the club seriously explored the possibility of leaving their famous stadium.

I mention this because of a fuss brewing in the Northeast. Newcastle’s new Saudi owners have suggested selling the naming rights to St James’ Park. They have said they will consult their supporters, but the plan is on the table.

We tend to react pretty badly to this sort of thing in Britain. We don’t handle things that threaten what we call tradition. But sometimes the past and what needs to be done to secure a successful future has to find a way to stick together.

Another story. Some time ago the future of the Old Trafford cricket ground, five miles from my home, was threatened. Redevelopment was threatened by finances and a messy planning dispute.

Lancashire was about to lose test matches. Relocation was briefly considered. A site off the M6 ​​near Wigan was investigated, but it never got to that point. The club found their way through and now boasts a beautiful, modern testing ground officially called Emirates Old Trafford.

Except no one I know ever calls it that. It’s on the website and the tickets and they say it on the TV because they have to, but no one who goes there ever does or wants to. For them it is Old Trafford and always will be. Understandably, the members are just glad they’re not in an industrial estate near Wigan.

And so it would be in Newcastle. Whatever happens, it will always be St James’ Park. The nearby metro station will never change its name. If the club’s owners decide it’s worth putting the name of an airline, bank, or retail chain next to it to get around the spending rules that could still hinder their progress, then it might be worth the price to pay.

This all sounds like heresy and to some it always will. But the alternatives are less tasty.

Moving out of the city would be a huge blow to Newcastle’s economy and even to an English game that needs to appreciate the inner city stadiums more than ever.

There are few more beautiful sights in football than the visitors crossing the Tyne. The Cathedral on the Hill is what they call St James’ Park and from that vantage point it’s easy to see why.

Football fans get emotional about many things, but it’s funny how success calms everyone down. Remember the tiresome fuss over West Ham’s new stadium? Strange how things calmed down when they hired a manager who managed to win football matches there.

And so it will be in Newcastle, if this proposal ever materializes. Red and white shirts became black and white. One end of a stadium was swapped for the other. And so it goes.

The name of a football stadium doesn’t count as much as we might think. It’s what a stadium means to people that really matters.

The king of exports to Italy

The fuss over former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori’s performance for AC Milan has been silenced by two dismal attempts against his former club in Europe.

He will surely recover. But the excellent English export to Serie A is Chris Smalling.

The former Manchester United defender has been with Roma since 2019 and now speaks Italian in media interviews. Bravo!

Rulebook kills the art of defense

To write in his second autobiography, Sir Alex Ferguson spoke of the qualities of Nemanja Vidic and lamented the extinction of a breed. “Where are the defenders who want to defend?” asked the former Manchester United manager.

Watching Liverpool v Rangers, there was a glimpse of the answer.

When Liverpool’s French defender Ibrahima Konate saw the ball go into Ryan Jack, read the situation, got there marginally ahead of his opponent and took the ball with a firm tackle. It was fine defensive work, but when Jack fell to the ground under its weight, Konate was penalized for a foul.

That’s where all the real defenders have gone. They are swallowed whole by the rulebook.

Potter has the last laugh at football snobs

Suddenly there are an awful lot of Graham Potter aficionados around, but it wasn’t always like that for the Chelsea manager.

I still think of the Tottenham fan who told me two summers ago that he “didn’t spend a thousand dollars on a season ticket to watch a Graham Potter team.”

Then there was the Manchester United supporter who said three months ago that ‘the club would never get a deal like Potter past the fans’.

Snobbery is everywhere in English football, from high to low. And sometimes it gets exactly what it deserves.

Forest stumbles on

Chaotic Nottingham Forest stumbles on and has now fired their chief scout and recruiter. At some point, you suspect, manager Steve Cooper will follow.

But if owner Evangelos Marinakis decided after nine games that the people who identified and signed 22 players over the summer didn’t know what they were doing, his club is in even more trouble than we thought.