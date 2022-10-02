Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida

GENEVA, Fla. (AP) – Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and went canoeing or kayaking to their homes in streets where waters continued to rise Sunday, despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian swept through the state.

The water flooded houses and streets that had been passable a day or two earlier.

Ben Bertat found four inches of water in his Lake Harney home off North Jungle Street in a rural part of Seminole County, north of Orlando, after going there Sunday morning. Just a day earlier there had been no water.

“I think it will get worse because all this water has to go to the lake,” Bertat said, pointing to the water overflowing the road. “With soil saturation, this entire swamp is full and it just can’t handle any more water. It doesn’t look like it’s going to get any lower.”

Gabriel Madlang kayaked through 3 feet (1 meter) of water in his street, providing sandbags to divert water 2 inches (5 centimeters) away from entering his home.

“My house is close to underwater,” Madlang said Sunday morning before paddling to his house. “Right now I’m just going to sandbag as many as I can and hope and pray.”

Two hours later, his house still wasn’t flooded and he was getting more sandbags to cover the back of the house.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Madlang Street was in a flood zone, and most residents with mortgages in the street of about 30 homes had flood insurance, but several residents who had lived there for decades did not, Madling said.

Seminole County officials warned residents this weekend that the flooding could last for several days, particularly in areas near the St. Johns River and its tributaries, and said 1,200 residents were affected by the flooding or other damage caused by Ian.

“Even if the rain has stopped, we still have the chance of more flooding,” Alan Harris, director of Seminole’s emergency management office, said at a news conference.

Tara Casel has never seen flooding in her street at Lake Harney as she did on Sunday morning, despite multiple hurricanes. She and her husband used a canoe to get to their house and were afraid there would be water.

“We were here last night and it was pretty bad,” she said. “But this morning looks worse.”

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a resident’s last name in Madlang, not Madling.

