IAN HERBERT: Unity, collectivism and a raucous Sheffield crowd took the Lionesses through to Wembley

They would have filled a stadium twice the size if more of the high-rolling Premier League clubs within these shores had only had the vision to see that these European Championships would be something to enjoy.

Many were not that interested. Pitches to relieve. Money spinning concerts on stage. But Sheffield was not complaining. The sky here was slate gray when the England squad arrived, but hundreds gathered to applaud them into the stadium from a vantage point 100 yards away.

This place has a bit of history – the words ‘Sheffield United 1889’ are engraved on the stadium’s main clock – but they could hardly believe they were getting another one. Before that, England will appear in a tournament final which they will compete as equals, knowing they will win, be it Germany or France leading the way at Wembley.

Sarina Wiegman’s lionesses proved they were devoted to their country during the Swedish defeat

The Swedes were proof of what an extra step to a tournament final can do for a country’s attempt to embed women’s football into its sporting culture. It was the country’s appearance in the 2003 World Cup final that drew the biggest TV football audience the country had ever known – male or female – and changed everything for them. Even though there followed a 2-1 loss against Germany.

It helped that the Swedes were later armed with one of the world’s most charismatic coaches, Pia Sundhage, who is best remembered for her public renditions of Bob Dylan songs for the 2016 Olympic finals. Sarina Wiegman doesn’t seem prone to anything like that. with a microphone in hand, although her ability to bring a song from this group of players is undeniable.

It was not only the decisive game passages around the half hour that brought this to light, but also the unmistakable attitude of the players up close before the game had started.

It was deeply moving to sit here and witness the national anthem played so enthusiastically and with a high cadence, telling you it was the next generation singing. But the players were aware enough at the time to perceive this as well. Leah Williamson smiled broadly as she handed the Swedish pennant to the bank. Beth Mead, who was about to deliver something special again, shouted the support of the fans on her right wing. It seems to be a pleasure to play for England, even when the stakes are so high.

Sarina Wiegman’s stars have proven themselves to reach the final against Germany or France

The player you thought would have the least chance of conjuring up this kind of aura was Rachel Daly, who was so torn by the Spaniards that her roster was at the very least dubious. But her first ten minutes were very special; a response to whoever had questioned her as she drifted left to deliver a 30-yard diagonal that Mead couldn’t quite get a head on, then dragged a ball imperiously past that Sofia Jakobsson.

It was a zero sum game. Both teams played high, flooded each other’s grass and lived with the peril of the space they left behind. There is a weakness on England’s left wing, that much is certain. Lucy Bronze doesn’t defend herself when she attacks and for the second game on the market, the first meaningful exchange of opponent’s passes put England in serious jeopardy there. Stina Blackstenius was sent to the edge of the box with a chance to score. Bronze has been broken into by Fridolina Rolfo. These are very dangerous attacking players.

Reinforcements came from many quarters, including Georgia Stanway, who was again operating box-to-box, and Hemp, not England’s best tackler but determined to make a contribution.

They also include the goalkeeper, Mary Earps. The challenge for the 29-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper has risen to the challenge and found the instinctive competitive advantage after a group stage in which she was barely involved.

Earps, one of the most popular members of this team, had proved she could handle that challenge in one of England’s darkest moments against Spain, when she dropped a shot from Athenea del Castillo at a moment when the attacker was wreaking havoc. On Tuesday night, she hit a ball out of Blackstenius’ environment and onto the bar. Then came the spinning jump to throw her left palm to divert a ball that seemed to spin into the net from Blackstenius’ knee.

It was a huge moment, in which the reactions of the people around her spoke the most. Daly and Millie Bright nearly squeezed the life out of her. This was the moment that told us that a Wembley final would be England’s.

Alessia Russo’s goal will of course be remembered the longest. To have pushed a ball into the net with the heels just after missing an opportunity, as the substitute did, spoke to the ice in the veins of these players. Even more than Fran Kirby’s expertly cut fourth, a testament to Wiegman’s persistence that the Chelsea player was fundamental to the squad.

But it was collectivism that got them through in this famous old stadium, where the industrial classes first gathered to watch football so many years ago. As the legend on the old Bramall Lane stand goes, ‘Forged in Steel’.