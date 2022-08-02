IAN HERBERT: There’s now REAL hope that England can catch the USA in time for next year’s World Cup

The New York Times said on Sunday that Football’s Coming Home – a “wry anthem trotted out by England fans every time their team gets a whiff of title” – boomed out of Wembley’s speakers. “Everyone, you won’t be surprised, knows the words by heart,” commented one writer.

The $64,000 question for the new European champions now is whether they can reach the Holy Grail and beat the US at next summer’s World Cup.

This is so important. It was the legend of Brandi Chastain, the American goalscorer in the 1999 World Cup final, who saw the match explode in the United States, who called Chloe Kelly off by taking off her shirt after she scored the winner against Germany on Sunday.

The Women’s Super League kicks off on September 10 with matches live on BBC and Sky Sports

Megan Rapinoe, the ultimate American game celebrity, tweeted “Outrageous. Wow’ after Ella Toone’s goal. But Toone’s club and compatriot Alessia Russo has turned down a Manchester United contract extension for the European Championship as there is still an acute feeling within the English women’s game that the facilities are nowhere near what they could be.

No one is asking for the pay equality that Rapinoe and her teammates have been fighting for in the courts, but players still describe Premier League clubs paying lip service to the idea of ​​equal facilities and support structures. That was why Casey left Stoney United in 2021 and is now succeeding in San Diego.

The same frustration is felt by many at the academy level, where there is evidence that girls under 18 train in the previous season’s equipment while the boys run out in the last line, and no change of equipment for some academy girls when they have trained in the rain. That would be unthinkable in the US.

A relatively amateurish ethos at many WSL clubs explains why Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal win everything in sight. A New York Times report during the European Championship highlighted that most WSL clubs do not employ a single full-time female scout, but outsource that work to agents.

England bag the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy after beating Germany 2-1 in the final

Substitute Chloe Kelly scored the Lionesses’ winning goal in extra time at Wembley Stadium

It fell to Vicky Jepson, Tottenham’s assistant head coach, to travel around Euro matches looking for potential players. In their own country, Germany and France are years ahead. That is why Georgia is leaving Stanway City for Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, within the English women’s game, more and more sophisticated thought is being given to the technical development of top players. Tommy Walsh, director of the Everton Academy for six years, has developed ideas to apply a coaching dimension to what makes the female footballer different from the male, including their speed.

“There’s a 20 percent difference in how quickly men can cover the ground relative to women,” Walsh says. “If you play from behind and make a mistake, the male can recover faster.

No one is asking for the pay equality that Megan Rapinoe has fought for in the courts

“If the player who wins that turnover is trained to see the opportunity, get the ball into the penalty area instead of making an unnecessary pass, that’s a real opportunity. It’s starting to become the mentality that those conversions, even at the highest level, occur four or five times in a game.’

Statistically, far more goals in the women’s game are scored within the area and far fewer assists – set pieces aside – come from large areas. Walsh believes that coaches can adapt playing styles to capitalize on.

He is one of many who consider it no coincidence that the two sides contesting the final were led by women who are not simply trying to apply a homogeneous coaching method. If more men enter the Women’s Super League with more money on offer, it would be a mistake to copy tactical strategies.

The view from the game is that Sarina Wiegman’s England now physically matches the US.

The view from the game is that Sarina Wiegman’s England now physically matches the US

It was their inferiority in that regard that caused them to lose to the US in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, although for three years the approach to strength, conditioning and nutrition of elite clubs has changed the picture.

“Being a professional, training every day and not having to juggle that with another job has changed everything,” said Everton defender Gabby George, whose friendship with Kelly dates back to the English player’s time at the club. .

Manager Phil Neville warned after the defeat to the US that ‘the train must keep moving forward at a fast pace. If not, you stand still. And if you stand still, people will overtake you.”

Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh are dejected after their 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to the USA

Yet it is the American team that is now most at risk of being overtaken. The iconic Rapinoe, 37, and Alex Morgan, 33, are passing the baton and it may take time for the next generation to go to bed.

Though they just beat Canada to win their Concacaf Championship and secure a place in the 2024 Olympics, they don’t parade with the same invincibility. A heavy defeat to Sweden in the Olympics, and to Canada in the same competition, has led to uncertainty about coach Vlatko Andonovski, who has been seen at at least three of the Euro matches.

Given the very physical aspect of England’s final against Germany, it’s telling that some in the US feel that the Europeans are ahead of them in the dark arts – not being part of a college environment that has built American strength.

Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle celebrate after England’s first semi-final goal

Of course England will bear the burden of the anticipation that comes with their status as European champions, although Wiegman said she was willing to help.

“At their clubs they are a bit used to this fame, but now it’s going to another level. Some will handle it very well, others will need support. It will take time.’

England’s domestic play may take some time to catch this wave, but Wiegman appears to be the main asset as her team goes on the hunt for the ultimate opponents