IAN HERBERT: There is no need for ‘enhanced security’ at Wembley for the Euro 2022 final

You’d think there would be a different kind of experience this weekend at Wembley, after a stellar month of European football that has shown that building up doesn’t have to be about excessive beer intake, high tension and casual abuse.

Not so. The FA revealed on Thursday that a large police turnout and ‘reinforced security presence’ are needed for England’s final against Germany.

It’s a return to football as we’ve come to know it, to read the details of a ‘police increase’ at the stadium, reinforcements around turnstiles and stewards enforcing a liquor ban. The ‘ring of steel’ as they know it in the men’s game.

It is exaggerated. It is not necessary. The closest thing to antisocial behavior at a women’s game was Chelsea fans throwing objects at the Arsenal contingent on their way to last December’s FA Cup final.

The whole police culture of these euros has been light. Parents walked to the games with their children. The Railway Hotel on Bramall Lane shook to the sound of fans from both England and Sweden after Tuesday’s semi-final.

The deplorable truth, of course, is that the idiots who turned last summer’s men’s final against Italy into a war zone have left football authorities terrified of a repeat.

Wembley is sold out, it’s England against Germany and there is a risk that the hooligans just can’t make it anymore.

People hold their breath. No one will take a risk.

So while the past month has told us things could really be different, this is where the intellectually challenged responsible for last July’s Wembley frenzy have left us. Body armor, riot vehicles and shields all within easy reach. A grim return to football normality