IAN HERBERT: The last four weeks have changed women’s football in this county beyond recognition

It’s safe to say that the final, sublime finishing touch bore no hallmarks of the last goal to take the glory of the English tournament. It wasn’t a Geoff Hurst ‘they think it’s all over’ moment. Just Chloe Kelly delivering the second swing of a boot on a ball she hadn’t connected to the first time, before turning away to take off her shirt and deliver an iconic image for the ages.

But that finish still epitomized all about what’s changed most in this England team over the course of the past four glorious weeks. The psychological component, instilled by Sarina Wiegman, is of a kind we’ve never seen on this side. It was that which saw them at home.

It had been a game in which England were technically second best, sometimes overrun by a sophisticated, coherent, often cynical Germany – just like in the quarter-final against Spain, which they happily won. The German women have been inculcated a pompous game for years. Its practitioners here played for the giants of the continental club competition – Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg – who compete for the Champions League in a way our teams have never had.

England’s victory typified manager Sarina Wiegman’s icy mentality

But Wiegman has taught her players something ice cold. There was a moment, just after the whistle had sounded for 90 minutes, when she walked 20 meters onto the turf, stood there and waited for them. A quiet little space of calm in the madness that, at the time, seemed destined to deny the team their best chance at tournament glory in a generation.

It was against this backdrop that Kelly took his second aim, having swung and missed in the six-yard box. Just like Alessio Russo did when she kicked the ball in with a heel in the semi-final against Sweden in Sheffield five days ago. Kelly had never scored for her country before.

England’s opening goal seemed like a distant memory at the time, though it was no less a reflection of this audacity. It was a huge moment as Ella Toone ran through it on Keira Walsh’s defensive pass. And in many ways an unenviable one, as the 22-year-old had long enough to contemplate its sheer size. She shot the ball over the keeper.

Chloe Kelly winner brought home extra time football for the Lionesses

So Wiegman has done exactly what the visionary head of women’s football at the FA, Baroness Sue Campbell, promised when Sportsmail asked her about success at this tournament a month ago. “Spreading hope and optimism” was her rather evangelical answer, but it sums up what this run has delivered.

When Campbell made the bold decision to hire Wiegman 18 months ago, she could not have imagined what a national figure she would become, bringing sanity and calmness amid the noise and fury of national debates.

Wiegman’s bonus for delivering the first trophy since Hurst and Co is £200,000 – half her annual salary and the weekly salary of a top Premier League player. That says so much about the gap between the men’s and women’s games.

The hope must be that the deficit will now decrease. It certainly feels like we are on the brink of something new and substantial in football. The blue chip brands in the advertising spaces at the edge of this tournament pointed to the very different offerings of women’s football and the very high commercial appeal.

England must now look ahead to the World Cup in 12 months

In part, it’s appealing because families and children have been part of this story in a way that they’re not in the man game. It’s a safe, festive place. Suffice it to say, the six Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group vans that were discreetly parked on the south side of this stadium were not called upon.

Progress from here will not be elemental. Attendance in the Women’s Super League is still low, at 1,931 last season, averaging just 553 second-tier championships. Winning the tournament is not enough to rectify that.

The view from the United States, where clubs routinely draw 30,000 fans, is that English clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool expect only the brand of their men’s team to attract supporters rather than doing their best in the community to attract them. The American sororities work harder because they don’t have those brands.

The England team has ‘spread hope and optimism’ as Sue Campbell said they would

Neither Liverpool nor United have ever shown much vision when it comes to a women’s team. It is extraordinary that Merseyside – such a seat of football passion and talent – did not have the interest or vision to host matches at this tournament. Stamford Bridge and the Emirates Stadium also shined through absence.

With more money flowing into the WSL, more foreign players will arrive to chase it, potentially blocking the paths of the next English talents as Wiegman prepares to beat the US at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand , in 12 months’ time.

But that’s all for another day. Wiegman’s players lay in glitz in the Wembley grass long after the venue emptied last night and the manager, a somewhat lonely figure, left them to their own devices.

She was a little offended when asked on Saturday night how England would cope if it faced sanctions against Germany. “You’ve asked me this before,” she replied. “We have practiced penalties and are prepared for anything. We’re not suddenly going to do things differently.’ A new England, exorcising the ghosts in so many ways.