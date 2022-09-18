IAN HERBERT: Fear factor can still have a part to play for Manchester United

A riveting image of Sir Alex Ferguson, published in the introduction to a book that applied intellectual theories to his management techniques, depicts him in shirt sleeves in a Harvard lecture hall in front of a flowchart of his methods on a blackboard.

His meticulously neat work includes arrows, curly brackets, exclamation points and two ominous words chalked up that clearly relate to his players: SELECT AND FIRE.

Harvard and the business world had a great time extemporizing, with Ferguson’s help, what his success was built on after his retirement – 10 years ago next spring – and perhaps it was that intellectualization that kept something as prosaic and visceral as ‘ fear’ out of the narrative.

The fear factor played a key role in Sir Alex Ferguson’s success as Manchester United manager

But just when we might think such sentiment belongs in another, more brutal age – Graham Potter has a Masters in ‘Leadership and Emotional Intelligence’ – the latest addition to Manchester United’s literature illustrates just what place fear played .

Fear of failure. Fear of falling short in the eyes of teammates. Fear of Roy Keane. Matt Dickinson’s beautifully written history of the 1998-99 treble-winning season does more than meets the eye.

It is an insight into why United succeeded for so long in the way they did. What strikes you most is how these players lived on the edge, desperate to be on the level, informed in no uncertain terms when they weren’t. Sometimes just a little scared.

Some of the Keane stuff was madness. The book’s account of the feud between him and Teddy Sheringham is extraordinary for anyone unfamiliar with the club at the time.

The two almost came to blows on a team night in 1998 and did not speak again for three and a half years on the same team. Even after Sheringham’s huge contribution to the miracle at the Nou Camp in ’99.

Former United defender Gary Neville suggested that Ferguson’s approach might not work today

Gary Neville and Paul Scholes both admit that this process was not always fun. “To be honest, they weren’t the nicest people to play with at times,” Neville says of his teammates. Yet Ferguson moderated and regulated this climate.

The book conveys his surprisingly light touch. He had doubts about the decision to drop Jesper Blomqvist for the Nou Camp final – justified doubts as things worked out – but stuck with him because he had promised him his place.

He felt that Ryan Giggs did not perform before the legendary FA Cup semi-final replay against Arsenal, but went around the houses to say so.

Erik ten Hag also appears to have such toughness and United are showing signs of renewal

All things in perspective. Wayne Rooney had a telling response when, in an interview published yesterday, he was asked if Ferguson encouraged debate. “Depends on what it was,” he replied with a smile.

The mix of characters is something that Ferguson cannot have planned. The book brings to light Dwight Yorke’s exuberant, joyous part in it all. He was the one who sent messages between Sheringham and Andy Cole, who were also not talking to each other. His shining light shines through the pages.

And by the end of it all, you understand why United won the Treble; why Neville instinctively ran 50 yards to take a throw-in on the left wing of the Nou Camp, which won the corner from which Sheringham eventually scored.

And why failing to clear the first man from that corner was the last thing Beckham would have done. These actions were innate and instinctive, borne of brotherhood and years spent fearing the consequences.

United defender Tyrell Malacia shows the hallmarks of Patrice Evra’s intense determination

Neville says culture is a thing of the past. ‘I don’t think you can have that spirit from the 80s, 90s in a modern working environment.’ But for once he might not be quite right.

United are showing the first flickers of renewal due to the burning intent of players such as Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, who are already showing signs of Patrice Evra’s intense determination.

At Leicester a few weeks ago, we saw evidence of Martinez’s influence on Diogo Dalot as the pair fist-pumped and chest-bumped after tackles and blocks. To observe Erik ten Hag on the sidelines is to see that he also has this toughness.

There are hints of the same in the Brazilian Antony. United have burned millions trying to find what they once had, but perhaps it was there all along, burned into the collective memories of one of their greatest teams.

1999: Manchester United, the Treble and All That, by Matt Dickinson (Simon & Schuster, £20)

Beckham needs to speak up for Qatari workers

It was the spontaneity of David Beckham’s appearance in the 13-hour queue to get past the Queen’s coffin that made your heart soar. Just the man, his cap, his tattoos and a few basic supplies.

So how about a few spontaneous words this week from Beckham, Qatar’s World Cup ambassador, about the God-forsaken lives of the young immigrant men who have died building the World Cup infrastructure?

A week ago, I walked Doha’s Corniche, where dozens of them were working under a relentless late afternoon sun to get the place ready for the World Cup, with not a single source of shelter between them. Nothing changes. Just a little spontaneous honesty could change so much.

David Beckham needs to speak up for the migrant workers who have died in Qatar

Nothing to celebrate about Costa’s return

It’s hard to celebrate Diego Costa’s return to the Premier League. His deliberate coughing while playing at Anfield when Covid hit the UK was a travesty.

Every signing is a video masterpiece these days, so Wolves made him stick to a pack of three of the club’s namesakes to advertise him, imagining him looking like an animal. Incitement to behave abominably, in other words. Thanks but no thanks.