Ian Cole interview with NHL concludes without any announcement

Tampa Bay Lightning defender Ian Cole met with NHL security Wednesday afternoon, but there was no formal announcement or resolution in the aftermath — as representatives from the NHL and NHLPA declined to comment.

Cole was suspended Sunday night by the Lightning, days after a social media post accused him of assault and grooming. He didn’t play in the team’s 3-1 season-opening loss against the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

The team said Cole would remain suspended “pending the results of an investigation”. One of the challenges to navigate is how long that can be without further evidence than that one Twitter post. Tampa’s next game is Friday in Columbus.

