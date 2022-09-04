IAN BIRRELL demands tough actions from the West for China’s persecution of Uighur Muslims

According to the Chinese government, the primary human right is to have an enjoyable life – and nowhere does it display its commendable desire to spread a little happiness better than the western province of Xinjiang.

Last week they sent a letter to the United Nations describing this region – home to about 12 million Uyghurs – as a beautiful nirvana where “people of all ethnicities live happy lives in peace and contentment.”

Thanks to their noble efforts, they said, everyone in Xinjiang can “enjoy social stability, economic development, cultural prosperity and religious harmony.”

If only this vision were even remotely true. But sadly, these were the grotesque words of a regime that seems to have adopted George Orwell’s 1984 as a textbook for its twisted rule that relied on brutality, surveillance, and spreading lies.

Beijing’s letter accompanied a landmark UN report in which, for all its hesitation and weakness, it ultimately condemned China for “serious human rights violations” against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang that could amount to crimes against humanity.

Ian Birrell: These were the grotesque words of a regime that seems to have adopted George Orwell’s 1984 as a textbook for its twisted rule that rests on brutality, surveillance and spreading lies

This is a very important moment. “Claiming ignorance is no longer an option – not acting now is deliberate complicity in genocide,” Rahima Mahmut, the British director of the World Uighur Congress, texted me shortly after publication.

Activists like Rahima and survivors of horror have spent years trying to awaken the world to the atrocities, barbarities and atrocities inflicted on their people by the Chinese government — and now it’s official.

As usual, Beijing tried to block and bully Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights commissioner who wrote the report. First, it tried to curb its visit to Xinjiang in May, then followed delaying tactics to frustrate the publication, before finally dismissing her document as defamation and sending that ridiculous letter.

In reality, there are few parts of our planet more miserable than Xinjiang. Because it has been turned into hell on earth by a horrific communist dictatorship that seeks to destroy the culture, language, religion and traditions of its indigenous communities.

At least a million Uyghurs have been sent to concentration camps where they are brainwashed, drugged and tortured.

Families are routinely broken up, children snatched from parents, women forced into late abortions and sterilization.

Ian Birrell: Now we need to see tough action to confront the perpetrators

We know from leaked documents that President Xi Jinping, the hardline nationalist dictator, personally ordered this crackdown that combines modern technology with medieval brutality.

He sent his hand-picked accomplice to oversee the suppression. Chen Quanguo tested their tactics in Tibet, cracking down on the Buddhist religion and soft traditions so hard that it led to numerous self-immolations in protest.

Under their regime’s reign of terror in Xinjiang, it is considered a crime for citizens to study the scriptures, grow a beard, complain about poverty or travel abroad.

Cameras, checkpoints and facial recognition technologies have been placed everywhere. Entire villages have been rounded up and sent to camps. Survivors talk about gang rapes.

Thousands of mosques and shrines have been destroyed. I have reported for this newspaper the horrific stories of people who were sent to the gulags. “When the officers picked the prettiest girls, you knew what was going to happen,” said one camp survivor.

And I’ve heard of families whose relatives have disappeared and firsthand the horrific stories of women being forcibly sterilized and doctors trying to protect them. I will never forget the testimony I heard two years ago in Istanbul from a 30-year-old nurse, Zumret Abdullah, who spent three years working in a maternity ward where she saw about 90 forced abortions. “I still have nightmares,” she said.

She told me that expectant mothers had to take pills to abort fetuses or, if they were more than five months pregnant, have to have lethal injections in the head of their unborn child. A mother, seven months pregnant, begged to die after her baby was killed. Then they threw the fetus in a plastic bag “as if it were garbage.”

Last year, a guilt-ridden former Chinese police officer confessed to me remarkably about the torture in Xinjiang, telling me how they used electric batons on prisoners’ genitals and handcuffed people to special chairs for up to two weeks.

The Chinese claim to fight terrorism and release sickening videos of Uyghur women singing and dancing to prove their luck. It smears those who dare to challenge such propaganda. Beijing’s ethnic cleansing campaign began before the turn of the century when Han Chinese flooded into Xinjiang, taking land and exploiting natural resources.

As in Tibet, party leaders sought to eliminate traditional cultures and break the grip of religion. A mother who found refuge in Sweden told me she discovered in kindergarten that her three-year-old son had his mouth taped shut to prevent him from using their language.

Xi stepped up the crackdown after coming to power in 2012 — just as he has done throughout Chinese society to crush dissent, crush rival factions, force corporations to follow the party line and make the least space for social to close the midfield.

Ian Birrell tirelessly helped expose their plight and demands tough actions from the West

After protests and attacks against the government in Xinjiang, he ordered his followers to show no mercy. This led to the re-education camps, the forced labor programs and the world’s most intrusive surveillance system.

But the violations described in this UN report also affect the global community. For complacent politicians in democracies along with governments of Muslim countries ignore genocide in order to appease an emerging superpower and win a slice of commerce.

Western companies put profit before morality to buy cotton and tomatoes grown under forced labor in Xinjiang — and even trade in the hair on the heads of female prisoners, such a sinister echo of past atrocities in concentration camps.

We have seen that Xi’s brutal regime, which is increasingly aggressive towards neighbors, cannot be trusted.

Watch as China destroyed Hong Kong’s freedoms in defiance of the transfer agreement with Britain after the eruption of pro-democracy protests.

And it disguised the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, hampered efforts to thwart an emerging pandemic, and subsequently frustrated all efforts to investigate its origins.

They were aided by politicians, media and scientists who ignored the coincidence that a deadly new virus had emerged in the city that is the center of secret research into bat coronaviruses and home to China’s top-level biosecurity lab.

Perhaps one day we will also see some direct UN talks on this issue.

However, it is a step forward to see this conflicted and weak institution firmly declare that China has committed atrocities in Xinjiang – even though, unlike the United States and British MPs, it has shied away from accusing China of genocide. .

Now we need to see tough action to deal with the perpetrators.

Judicial accountability should be given with a genocide investigation launched by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Democracies should ban Chinese security firms like Hikvision, purge supply chains of tainted goods or companies associated with forced labor, and impose sanctions on China’s political and business leadership, starting at the top.

Wu’er Kaixi, a Uyghur who led the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, recently suggested that the West follow its stance on Russia’s crimes in Ukraine with sanctions against 200 top Chinese families to stop their travels and to rob them of their wealth.

Or do we just let China’s evil dictatorship under Xi Jinping just keep spewing lies that it is spreading happiness in Xinjiang, when the world knows beyond any doubt that it is committing some of the darkest crimes against humanity?