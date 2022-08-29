IAEA team heading to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Monday that he was leading a mission to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which has been the target of attacks in recent weeks. Follow our live blog to keep up to date with the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

06:44 AM: IAEA team heading for Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has said he was on his way to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which had been the target of attacks in recent weeks.

“The day has come, the IAEA support and assistance mission to Zaporizhzhya is now underway,” Grossi tweeted, saying the UN nuclear watchdog team would arrive at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant later this week.

01:05: EU foreign affairs chief says visa ban for Russians is unlikely

The European Union’s foreign ministers, meeting later this week, are unlikely to unanimously support a visa ban on all Russians, as would be necessary to introduce such a ban, said Josep Borrell, head of EU foreign policy, Sunday against ORF TV in Austria.

“I don’t think severing relations with the Russian civilian population will help and I don’t think this idea will have the required unanimity,” Borrell, who chairs the EU foreign ministers’ meetings, told the national broadcaster. .

“I think we need to rethink the way some Russians get visas, especially not the oligarchs. We have to be more selective. But I am not in favor of stopping issuing visas to all Russians.”