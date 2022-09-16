‘I would love to have him back’: Mikel Arteta opens the door for Arsene Wenger to return to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has begged Arsene Wenger to return to Arsenal after the legendary former boss revealed he hadn’t set foot at the club since 2018.

During the book launch of former Arsenal owner and chairman David Dein, Wenger revealed that after leaving in 2018 he had not returned to the club he led for 22 years.

When asked whether or not he would welcome the man who signed him for Arsenal in 2012, Arteta replied unequivocally.

‘I would like to [see him back]. I think he explained it. I think he’s got every window, every door, in this football club open when he’s ready.

“When he feels it’s the right time to do it. He knows that from my side, he knows that from many other people at the football club.

“Hopefully that will happen soon, because it will inspire and a lot of people would be so happy to see him again.”

Wenger revealed he hadn’t been back to Dein’s book launch earlier this week, saying he felt people wanted “change” after the more than two decades the two had spent in marriage.

“No, I haven’t been there, I think you know that maybe after 22 years I got to the end of the road and people wanted a change, I can understand that,” he revealed.

“I have to say that I have always been loyal to the club and rejected many clubs because I felt that my life was connected to the club.

“The club has chosen a different direction, I can fully understand that and sometimes you have to change completely and make a fresh start.

“My presence there could have been a problem so I’m staying away completely and giving the club a chance to build a new relationship with the new manager and that’s why I’ve never talked about Arsenal, never came back to Arsenal because I didn’t want that. to be a presence that might not be good for the club.”

Wenger currently works for FIFA as their head of global development and Dein, whose book Calling the Shots: How to Win at Football and Life came out Thursday, pointed this out when questioned whether the club properly valued their former boss.

“He’s an Arsenal man, 22 years at the club. Wasn’t his knowledge worth cultivating? Look where he is now? So he’s not good enough for Arsenal, but he’s good enough to be head of global development for FIFA, in charge of 211 countries,” Dein told Sportsmail.

“He should definitely have been used by us, his knowledge, his skills, his encyclopedic knowledge of players. It must be used.’

Meanwhile, Arteta revealed that Emile Smith Rowe struggled with some complications after suffering a blow during a warm-down after losing to Manchester United.

“It’s an ongoing problem he’s had. He had some discomfort in the groin area and this is something that we are trying to assess and try to help him in every way we can,” he said.

“He hasn’t had continuity this season because we need him fit, and it’s something that we try to assess, try to help him with as much as we can, anyway, because we need him fit, we have him available and we We need him to perform at the best level because he is such an important player for us.”

Arsenal travel to Brentford on Sunday with Arteta’s side still at the top of the league.