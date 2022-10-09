‘I would have died’: Gasly furious after avoiding hitting crane in Japan

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — An emotional Pierre Gasly said he feared for his life at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix when he narrowly dodged a crane on the same track where compatriot Jules Bianchi was killed in a similar incident.

The crane, or tractor as the drivers called it, was deployed on Sunday as cars began to slide off the track at the start of the rainy race. The recovery car was parked at the Suzuka Circuit to pick up the car of Carlos Sainz Jr. after Sainz got off course in the wet conditions.

Although other drivers passed the crane at slow speed, Gasly had started the race from the pit lane and was rushing to catch the peloton in poor visibility when he ran into the safety crew. He rushed past the crane and security guard standing on the track.

The FIA ​​penalized Gasly after the race for failing to brake under red flag conditions, but the Frenchman was furious.

“What’s this tractor on track?” shouted Gasly on his team radio. “I walked next to it. This is unacceptable. Remember what happened. Can’t believe this! We never want to see a crane on the track.”

Bianchi lost control of his car in wet conditions on the same track in 2014 and collided with a recovery vehicle. He remained in a coma with a head injury for nine months before dying at the age of 25. Bianchi’s death was the first in an F1 track accident since Ayrton Senna’s fatal accident in 1994.

“We’ve already lost Jules. We’ve all lost a great guy, a great driver, for the reasons we know. Eight years ago, on the same track, in the same conditions, with a crane,” Gasly bellowed after the race. ‘How? How can we see a crane today, not just in the gravel, on a race track, while we are still on the track? I do not understand that.

“Of course I got scared. Obviously if I had lost the car the same way Carlos had lost it the lap before…I would have died, simple as that. ”

F1’s governing body fined Gasly with a 20-second time penalty and two penalty points, but the FIA ​​said it would also investigate the circumstances that led to the crane being out on the track.

“It’s disrespectful to Jules, disrespectful to his family. We’re all risking our lives out there. We’re doing the best work in the world, but what we’re asking is to at least keep us safe, it’s dangerous enough,” Gasly raged. “We could have waited another minute to get back to the pitlane and then the tractors on track. I’m just incredibly grateful to be here and tonight I’m going to call my family and all my loved ones and the result is what it is.

“I passed two meters from that crane and if I had been two meters to the left I would have been dead.”

Bianchi’s father, Phillippe, posted on Instagram during the race that there was “no respect for the driver’s life, no respect for Jules’ memory.”

The anger was shared over the F1 paddock.

“That’s the lowest point we’ve seen in the sport in years,” said driver Sergio Perez. “What happened today makes me so angry. I just hope we never see this situation in sport again. We saw a few years ago what happened here with our friend Jules and I absolutely don’t care what the reason for that. It must never happen again, never in any category.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner demanded a full investigation “as to why there was a recovery vehicle on the track. Checo reported it to us and of course in those horrendous conditions when visibility is zero it is extremely dangerous.

“I still don’t know why we risk having a tractor on the track in these circumstances, because it’s worthless anyway,” Horner added. “You’re going to raise a red flag anyway, so why take the risk?”

McLaren driver Lando Norris wrote on Twitter: “How did this happen!? In this situation we lost a life years ago. We are risking our lives, especially in circumstances like this. We want to race. But this…unacceptable.”

Gasly was named on Saturday to replace Fernado Alonso at Alpine next year, in what should have been a festive weekend for the 26-year-old. Instead, the entire race was restless from start to finish, as Max Verstappen didn’t know he’d won his second consecutive world title until well after his win in the shortened race.