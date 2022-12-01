I won’t have to drown any more horses, thanks to the new Minecraft update

It’s finally here: Minecraft update 1.19.50 has arrived, bringing plenty of camel goodness and other awesome surprises.

This update was promised to us in October during Minecraft Live. We had the pleasure of seeing lead designers and spokespersons for Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons – Agnes Larsson and Jens Bergensten – discuss their plans for next year’s new content.

At the center was the update 1.19.50, which promised a new tone to the blocky adventure game. This time, however, this update would have no theme instead of one cohesive theme as we’ve seen in previous years (including the cave update or the nature update).

Rather than a restrictive structure, Mojang’s team would add elements they wanted to see in the game, whether or not they fit together. That’s why the new auditions of bamboo blocks, interactive bookshelves, and camels might seem disjointed — at least not at first.

lifeguards

We horse lovers should be happy about this new life of the Mojang team. The addition of camels will save the lives of countless horses, because camels can simply swim.

Well, to be more specific, they can wade. But this is a game changer for exploring the world of Minecraft. The terrain is punctuated by vast rivers, lakes and oceans that are scattered like a constant across the ever-advancing world, so traversing these without having to resort to violence will be a relief.

Before camels, horses were the best companion for fast expeditions. However, their biggest mistake was a lack of water safety skills. While riding around, you should avoid crossing rivers at all, or launch your horse into a river and watch them desperately gasp for air as they try to cross the shallow riverbed. While I’ve never drowned a horse, it wasn’t for lack of trying.

Better for everyone

However, this new update is a lifesaver for more than just horses. The decision to forego the much-loved themed update was a hard pill to swallow, but ultimately it was necessary for the Mojang team’s sanity and creativity.

In Minecraft Live 2022, it was discussed that themes in previous years did more harm than good to the developers. Ultimately, the developers became creatively enthralled by sticking to one specific theme, which meant they tended to promise more than they could deliver.

In the past, Mojang has announced features they were unable to deliver due to workload, stress, and time constraints. A good example of this can be found in the 1.17 cliffs update. Many wonderful things were to come out of this update, but Mojang had promised an archaeological feature that never materialized.

During Minecraft Live (opens in new tab), developer Agnes Larsson said this year, “It’s important that we learn from that and take action.” As a result, Mojang has promised to only announce features that are nearing completion to avoid disappointment and ditch the themes entirely. This means additions to Minecraft will actually be useful and not just a way to tick a thematic box.

So don’t feel down if you expected more from this update; as the year progresses, we will see more elements being introduced. In the meantime, be thankful that after a month of waiting, we’ve already been provided with all the camels, bookshelves, and bamboo blocks we could wish for.