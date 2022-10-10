‘I was vomiting before games’ – Mertesacker discusses footballers’ mental health

Ex-Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has revealed that he thought he would be retiring early for fear of the pressures he would face in his career.

The German has also admitted to having to throw up before games due to nerves, as he discussed the importance of understanding and talking about emotions in an interview with the Premier League.

AFP Mertesacker spent seven years at Arsenal as a player and now heads their academy

Getty He is a strong supporter of ending the stigma surrounding mental health issues

The ex-Gunners defender spoke to radio host and lifelong Arsenal fan Roman Kemp about the struggles with mental wellbeing in football as part of World Mental Health Day.

When asked if he had suffered himself, Mertesacker, who is currently manager of the Arsenal academy, said: “I mean, yeah, seriously, you know, I’ve been hit.

“You know, not just myself by rethinking ‘What am I doing here?’ You know, when does it all end?

“I’ve been in the game as a professional for 15 years, you know, and even at the beginning of it I remember teammates saying I told them I’m going to retire [playing football] at 27 because I predicted the pressure.

“It’s not easy to take.”

Mertesacker played 221 games for Arsenal, won three FA Cups and also won the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

getty Mertesacker won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, but admitted he sometimes struggled to cope with the pressure

But behind the trophies and impressive career, the 38-year-old said he struggled a lot in coping with the mental weight of playing at the top of football and even had physical side effects.

“What is it about football that makes footballers want to constantly hide from the public? Everyone feels it can weaken your position,” he added.

He continued: “Similar to me. I had to throw up for the games, just before the game started. It’s crazy when you think about the amount of pressure that needs to be released.

“I saw it as part of the game, playing for 60,000, there’s an element of pressure.

Getty Mertesacker says he tries to help his academy players with their mental well-being as much as possible

Mertesacker recognizes that it is important to feel that you can lean on teammates in difficult times.

After the loss of his Hanover 96 teammate, the late Robert Enke, to suicide, the German always encourages players to speak out.

And he believes that when players open up to issues they face, their performance on the pitch improves as well.

“I felt comfortable when the game started and I trusted my teammates. That’s powerful, to say you’re not picked,” he said.

getty Mertesacker said he spoke to Enke about his battle with depression before he died

“So I think we need to make sure we have, you know, a group of people who are strong together, that’s what we believe. That’s why it’s the greatest team sport created.

“I think we need to slowly get into a position where we are open to our feelings and make sure we bring it out to be more free on the football field.

“Of course there will be disappointing moments. There will be academy releases, there will be losses where we have to pick ourselves up again.

“That will be part of it. But the conversation around it is absolutely crucial.”