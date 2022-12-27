‘I was trying to find Santa’: Mom finds her son ‘lost’ in the FIREPLACE and covered in soot

Talk about getting caught red-handed!

A mother’s desperate search for her young son took a hilarious turn when she found him trying to climb up a chimney to “find Santa.”

Kierra Madison, of Detroit, Michigan, said she couldn’t find her two-year-old son, Jesse, at her family’s home on Christmas Eve for a few minutes.

She then discovered him covered in soot and trying to climb up the chimney.

Kierra Madison, of Detroit, Michigan, said her two-year-old son, Jesse, seemed rather shy when she discovered it in the fireplace.

When the mom asked him what he was doing there, the boy replied: ‘Looking for Santa’. Photos posted on Facebook document the incident with Jesse’s face and hands covered in soot.

The mother said that Jesse seemed quite shy when she discovered him in the fireplace and when she asked him what he was doing, he replied: ‘Looking for Santa.’

Recalling the chain of events, the hospital worker told DailyMail.com: “I was looking everywhere for Jesse and finally found him in the chimney.”

I think he had been there a few minutes or so. His sister also tried to follow him.

After taking a couple of photos, Kierra said that she had to wash Jesse in the tub and change his clothes.

Photos posted on Facebook document the incident with Jesse’s face and hands smeared with soot.

Kierra, seen here with her kids, said she found Jesse’s attempt to find Santa quite amusing.

Many commenters have deemed the images “cute” and “hilarious,” and Kierra also said she found her son’s attempt to find Santa amusing.

One person said after seeing the photos: ‘I like the way this sweetie takes the lead! No need to write a letter. No need to go to the post office. There’s no need to brave the crowds at the mall.

It’s just going straight to the source! Cut out the middleman and come face to face with Santa. This boy is going places!’

Echoing similar sentiments, another Facebook user wrote: “Ok I had to laugh… how cute but thank you jesus there was no fire or embers.”

Others have said they were glad the baby was discovered at the last moment and not stuck in the chimney.

That chimney needs to be covered before he tries again. Thanking GOD he didn’t get stuck or hurt in there,” one comment read.

While Jesse didn’t find Santa, Santa Claus did find him.

“Jesse loves Marvel characters, so Santa brought him lots of Spider-Man toys, clothes, and a bike,” Kierra shared.

