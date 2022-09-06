I was smeared as a ‘grandma killer’ for refusing to subject kids to Covid lockdowns: BETHANY MANDEL

Bethany Mandel is the editor of the children’s book publisher Heroes of Liberty

America’s children are not okay and it is American adults who hurt them.

In May 2020, I was just one of millions of parents – the political right, left and center – pleading with policymakers to weigh the potential benefits of our draconian measures to contain the pandemic against the potential harm.

I was canceled and vilified as a “grandma killer” on Twitter for refusing to sacrifice my children’s quality of life to protect vulnerable adults.

But I resisted.

I wouldn’t lock my kids in our house out of irrational fear of Covid, and I was proved right. Today my children are blooming; something few parents in liberal regions of the country can say.

My local primary school, which my children would have gone to had they not been homeschooled, has seen third grade math scores drop from 38.7% proficient in 2019 to 5.6% in 2021.

Reading scores, or ELA (English Language Arts) scores, fell from the already dismal 26.7% in 2019 to 7.5% in 2021.

Nationally, test results are also dismal, according to the “Nation’s Report Card,” conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics.

I was canceled and vilified as a “grandma killer” on Twitter for refusing to sacrifice my children’s quality of life to protect vulnerable adults. (Above) Author, Bethany Mandel with her family

Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds, the kids who were halfway through their first grade when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, fell off a cliff during the first two years of the pandemic.

The survey is the first comprehensive assessment of the impact of school locking policies and it is heartbreaking.

Math and reading scores for 9-year-olds, the kids who were halfway through their first grade when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, fell off a cliff during the first two years of the pandemic.

Children who tested in the top 90th percentile left three points in math. Students in the bottom 10th percentile showed a 12-point drop.

The average reading score dropped by five points – the biggest drop in 30 years.

As a homeschooler, my kids were always better positioned to learn during a crisis. But there was a seepage effect for them, and public school policies were carried over into many of their extracurricular activities.

This approach failed everyone.

It’s sickening and it shouldn’t have happened.

Peggy G. Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, told the New York Times she was “astonished at the magnitude and magnitude of the decline.”

Want to know who wasn’t surprised?

Former President Donald Trump.

Trump was explicit about the cost of school closures in the summer of 2020 as he fought to reopen schools, facing opposition from the progressive establishment in the government and the media, in addition to teachers’ unions.

“According to McKinsey and Company, learning loss is likely to be greatest among low-income black and Hispanic students,” he explained at a news conference. “They are the ones that are hit the hardest. We don’t want that.’

Look at that – Trump was right.

While math scores for white students dropped 5 points, scores for black students fell

decreased by 13 points and for Spanish students by 8 points.

So, what could be the result of erasing years of our children’s educational growth?

In late 2021, a nonprofit education news site founded by a former CNN host and a former education official in New York City put a price tag on the cost of learning loss.

We have proof that the Covid lockdown policy is hurting our children. And arguably the most disgusting claim from the Covid swear words and lockdown fanatics was that our kids would be fine.

Their analysis found that “a drop of 9 to 11 percentile points in math achievement (if allowed to become permanent) would mean a loss of $43,800 in expected lifetime earnings.”

Spanning the 50 million public school students currently enrolled in grades K through 12, that would be more than $2 trillion — about 10 times more than the $200 billion Congress set aside last year to help schools respond to the pandemic.’

Unfortunately, this is no longer hypothetical.

We have proof that the Covid lockdown policy is hurting our children.

And arguably the most disgusting claim from the Covid swear words and lockdown fanatics was that our kids would be fine.

They are resilient, we were told – time and time again.

It was a lie!

America’s youth will not be okay without a sincere reckoning in light of what we can now no longer deny was a catastrophic crime against them.

In a grim coincidence, the announcement of these national test scores came when the White House teamed up with the United Federation of Teachers and National Education Association last week to hold a webinar on going back to school safely.

In attendance, UFT’s Randi Weingarten and the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky.

The panelists were a who’s who of those responsible for keeping the schools and children in hybrid and/or distance learning closed for far too long.

Perhaps it felt like a reunion of sorts, given how closely the Biden administration and CDC worked with teachers’ unions to keep schools closed throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

In a grim coincidence, the announcement of these national test scores came when the White House teamed up with the United Federation of Teachers and National Education Association last week to hold a webinar on going back to school safely.

But by 2020, we knew school lockdown was harmful.

In June 2020, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that students “be physically present in schools” as much as possible.

But the AAP changed its tone when President Trump advocated opening schools; and liberals decided that opposition to Trump was more important than the well-being of our children.

As a result, some schools — especially those in urban and overwhelmingly liberal parts of the country — remained closed.

As late as the winter of 2022, the Chicago teachers’ union, where 90% of the population of public schools is a minority, held a five-day strike — barring 350,000 students from any instruction.

The unions did not want their teachers back to work and vehemently opposed any attempt to help reopen these inner-city schools.

Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of the United Teachers Los Angeles, even claimed that California Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to reopen schools would exacerbate “structural racism.”

On May 4, 2021, Biden’s education secretary, Miguel Cardona, defended teachers’ unions for refusing to reopen schools, explaining, “Reopening schools in the midst of a pandemic isn’t as easy as some may think.”

The next day, when he appeared on Morning Joe, Cardona declined, saying it was a mistake to keep the schools closed: “It’s critical that we listen to our health experts because this is a health pandemic.”

These child advocates aren’t just hypocrites; they are villains.

The Biden government and teachers’ unions have made it crystal clear that they have each other’s backs while we leave our children in the dust. And now we have the arsonists in charge of rebuilding our education system.

It would be criminal not to do anything with that information and a total betrayal of our children not to do anything with it.