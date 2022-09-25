‘I was sacked as I’m 65 and I’m a white male’: Former presenter Mark Lawrenson hits out at the BBC

Mark Lawrenson has said he believes his departure from the BBC was because he was ’65 and a white man’.

The former Liverpool defender had spent three decades with the company, including 25 years with Football Focus, before he was told about the show’s format changes in March.

Lawrenson told The Sunday Times: ‘The Beeb are probably the worst at giving you bad news. It was just, “We’re going on the road next season with Focus. We don’t think it’s for you.”

‘I haven’t watched the show since to see if they’ve gone on the road. They forget that you are an ex-footballer and that you can be investigated or dropped or transferred. Someone could say to me, “I’m sorry, this is not good news.” And I would say, “OK, just tell me what it is.”

‘I just wish they had said to me at the beginning of my contract last year, ‘You’ve had a good run, thank you very much, and you’re not working next season.’

Lawrenson revealed that he should have considered leaving the show when host Dan Walker left his hosting duties after 12 years in 2021.

While initially annoyed by Walker’s replacement, ex-England and Arsenal player Alex Scott, he came to support her.

“Alex was just thrown in, so from the start we tried to make the program as easy as possible for her,” he said.

‘It was a little bit frustrating because she would ask you a question and then move on to the next person and I wanted to say something that I had just thought of but I just had to shut up because she just taught.

‘She’s done well in fairness to her and she’s a lovely boy. It’s a tough gig because Dan was so good. Some people just don’t want her to be well, but she’s gotten better and better.’

He came under fire for using brand names such as Greggs while at the BBC and when, as a radio commentator in the wake of Princess Diana’s death in 1997, he was told to avoid any reference to free-kick “walls” in case anyone wanted to offended by the language used.

He said he became ‘anti-woke’ and rebelled against the very safe culture of the BBC, often run by much younger colleagues.

Lawrenson revealed: ‘In all my time at the BBC, nobody has ever said you can’t say this or that, but the woke thing drives me nuts.

‘Whereas you would normally say the first thing that pops into your head, now you’re thinking, “If I say that, will I get in trouble?” It was a bit like playing with your legs tied together.

“The BBC is the national broadcaster and I understand that, but they are afraid of upsetting someone.”

The BBC and Sky Sports have both had major changes to their on-screen personas in recent years. Lawrenson’s friend and former Liverpool team-mate Phil Thompson was removed from the latter’s Soccer Saturday programming.

Lawrenson said: ‘I spoke to Tommo and it took him completely by surprise. Is the show better? No. Not so good? Yes. It was just a weird, weird thing to do. Now they go around doing theaters and they are packed out’.

Lawrenson is set to enjoy a farewell lunch with the BBC and 20 guests, something he is keen to embrace after his love of his three decades with the corporation.

Sportsmail has contacted the BBC for comment.