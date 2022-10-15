‘I was heavier than ever and had stretch marks’: Meghan Trainor ‘felt super lost’ after birth of son

Meghan Trainor has admitted she felt ‘super lost’ after giving birth to her son Riley last year because she got stretch marks and was ‘heavier than ever’.

The singer, 28, welcomed her firstborn, 20 months, with husband Daryl Sabara, 30, via cesarean section in February 2021, in what she later described as a “terrifying” experience.

And in an exclusive interview with MailOnline, she discussed how the resulting changes to her body will be reflected in her upcoming album, Takin’ It Back.

Candid: Meghan Trainor has admitted she felt ‘super lost’ after giving birth to her son Riley last year because she got stretch marks and was ‘heavier than ever’

The Grammy winner said: “The first song I wrote after giving birth, I mean after having a cesarean section with my stretch marks, I felt extra, like I didn’t love myself.

“I was heavier than ever and I was just super lost. The first song I wrote is called Remind Me and it’s about how my husband reminds me who I once was and then how beautiful he thinks I am and I see that a lot on this album.’

Following her candid comments, the body-positivity advocate reflected on what she’s learned about herself as a mother.

She said, “I can handle a lot more than I thought. I am much stronger than I thought I was. I always say, “Well, if I got through that cesarean section, I can do anything!”

Mother: The singer, 28, welcomed her firstborn, 20 months, with husband Daryl Sabara, 30, via cesarean section in February 2021, in what she later described as a ‘terrifying’ experience

“Every day that I think is hard, I think, ‘This isn’t hard, you know?’ And it even makes me do difficult things, like going to the gym every day… I’m a badass and I’m strong.”

Discussing the biggest challenges in creating her latest body of work, the talented songwriter said, “I’m just trying to get out of my head what the radio would play and just write what I love and go back to my roots, go back to my doowop, the sound I love.

“But it was also a challenge to have my baby. I was happy at home for the most part, but I was also like, “Hey, bring my kid down. I want to see him,” you know, and we should be taking baby breaks.

“I made sure I could always go upstairs at six-thirty to wash him and go to bed, so that was good.”

Candidness: Following her candid comments, the body positivity advocate reflected on what she learned about herself as a mom (pictured with Riley and Daryl)

Megan has previously described how Riley was quiet when he arrived and that she was initially confused about her son’s lack of activity after his birth.

She also noted that her doctors would not allow her to spend any length of time with Riley after his arrival and that they had to keep him under observation, which made her extremely nervous.

The All About That Bass singer will release the LP on October 21, but first she will drop the music video for her new single, Made You Look, exclusively on Candy Crush Saga this Thursday for 24 hours at 2:00 PM BST.

She said of the collaboration, “Well, I’ve been playing Candy Crush Saga for years, so I wanted this music video to have bright colors, very saturated, and I almost used this game as an example of the fun I wanted to bring.

“I think the video looks beautiful and delicious and fun, just like the game. All my fans can open the app on October 20 and access to my video. It’s never been done before and I’ve never done this before, so I thought it would be really cool.”

Additionally, available from October 20 – 26, Meghan will be transformed into a ‘Candified’ character for an immersive in-game takeover. Footage from behind the scenes of the music video is also available exclusively in the app.

Meghan Trainor teams up with Candy Crush Saga, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Meghan will launch her music video for her new single Made You Look, exclusively in-game for 24 hours, starting Thursday, October 20 at 2pm BST. Download the app on iOS and Android to watch the music video: http://www.candycrushsaga.com.