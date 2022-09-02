‘I was broken’: Amy Willerton reveals she moved to Ibiza to start a new life with her daughter

<!–

Amy Willerton has revealed that she moved to Ibiza at the beginning of the summer to start a new life with her daughter Demelza Eira.

The fitness model, 29, admitted she was “broken in so many ways” at the start of the year and ran off to get back to herself.

She gave her fans a glimpse of her new life when she posted a beautiful montage of clips from the past few months.

The long caption read: “Early this year, the life I knew couldn’t go on. I was a shadow of my former self, broken in so many ways.

“I was in the bathtub of the hotel room I lived in… listen to music and cry my eyes out. I had no idea where I was going to live or what I would do for myself and my daughter. It suddenly occurred to me during a Shirley Bassey song ‘This is my life’… That basically when everything falls apart it’s a chance to rebuild.

‘I wondered what I WANT. And Ibiza shot through me like an arrow. By the end of the song I had found the apartment where I lived in the summer.

Amy welcomed her first child Demelza in January 2020 with her then-fiance Daniel Day.

The model revealed that she had moved to Ibiza alone – suggesting that she and Daniel, who she got engaged in 2019, were no longer together.

The video featured several heartwarming clips of Amy and Demelza loving life on the tropical island by taking trips to the beach and swimming in the sea.

She continued: ‘In the past few months I have died so many emotional deaths to find the person I am today. Someone I’m actually proud of. One who believes in herself again, takes care of herself, has faith in her fuck-ups as building blocks, trusts in her heart and dances to the chaotic rhythm of life.

Stunning: The natural beauty shared several sizzling snaps while sporting in swimwear and on the beach in bikinis

She ended the post with a badge: “Life is great, and if you don’t enjoy it, take advantage of the things that really enlighten you and follow them relentlessly.” And life will thank you for it.’

‘I’m not perfect at all. I am only human, who has caught itself in destructive patterns and has decided to change them. I’m sure more waves will come and go as they do. But my fire will not be extinguished.

“I sympathize with everyone who, like me, is in fear, withholding what is true, living with a ‘be thankful’ and enduring. Sometimes your greatest fears can become your greatest triumphs.

Amy has had a very successful modeling career, earning the title of Miss Universe Great Britain in 2013.

The influencer added: “Social media isn’t a 360-degree view of our lives, it’s just a glimpse. The joy is in the flow of following the love, the things that spark you, having the confidence that they are MEANT FOR YOU and not choosing the fear that it won’t work out.

“Only we ourselves have the power to change the world we see around us. Coming to Ibiza to start a new life was terrifying. But from the ashes of a past existence… A new life began, a life I’m more in love with than ever.

Every day I learn, there is never a moment not to learn – be it through mistakes or glory. Life is great, and if you don’t enjoy it, take advantage of the things that really enlighten you and follow them relentlessly. And life will thank you for it.’