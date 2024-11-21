‘I was abused on Friday’: Texas woman accused of using spiked belt to brutally punish children for chores in disturbing abuse case

Two women in Texarkana, Texas, face felony child injury charges after allegedly assaulting three young children with a spiked dog leash and belts for not completing household chores to their satisfaction. Haley Blevins, 19, and Jacalyn Cook, 30, were arrested following allegations made by the children’s mother, who reported the abuse to authorities on Oct. 15, according to a report. Affidavit of probable cause.

The mother, who recently moved in with Cook after becoming homeless, said she was concerned about Blevins’ mental health when Cook invited her to stay with them. On Oct. 11, after returning from work, the mother learned from her 12-year-old son that he and his younger brothers, ages seven and four, had been brutally beaten for not completing tasks such as washing dishes and moving furniture, she said. Law and crime.

Blevins reportedly initiated the punishment, claiming that the children’s homework was not done “to his satisfaction.” the older boy told police that both Blevins and Cook hit him and his brothers more than 20 times. Officers observed bruises and welts on the children’s legs and buttocks, which they considered “excessive in terms of discipline.”

The children were taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center for interviews, where they provided more details about the abuse. The seven-year-old revealed that Cook had “hit” him with a “pointy switch” from a tree, while Blevins was wearing a belt. The youngest boy, just four years old, told investigators that Cook hit him with a “spiked leash.”

The 12-year-old boy recounted the harrowing details of the abuse, telling authorities, “I was abused on Friday.” He described how, after running out of soap while washing dishes, Blevins began beating him with a thick belt. She then forced him to move heavy furniture, hitting him with the belt each time he struggled.

The affidavit also said the children were forced to stand against a wall while Blevins continued to hit them. Blevins and Cook were arrested and booked into the Bowie County Jail. The case highlights the devastating consequences of abuse and neglect, prompting calls for accountability and protection of vulnerable children.



