‘I Want You to Hear This’: A Sandy Hook Mother Confronts Alex Jones

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, a Sandy Hook mother brought conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones face-to-face in a courtroom for 90 minutes with the havoc she said over the mass shooting that killed her son, wreaked havoc on her family and on national discourse.

“Truth – truth is so essential to our world. Truth is what we base our reality on, and we have to agree on that to have a civil society,” Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse, 6, was one of 20 first-graders and six educators murdered in 2012. at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., Mr. Jones from the witness stand.

Mr. Jones has questioned the events at Sandy Hook, but “you know that’s not true,” she said, staring at him as he fiddled around the defense table. “When you say those things, there’s an edge of society that you believe are actually dangerous.”