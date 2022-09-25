‘I want to go!’: Brighton star Leandro Trossard admits he would join Graham Potter at Chelsea

Brighton star Leandro Trossard has said he would be open to joining former boss Graham Potter at Chelsea if ‘the opportunity presents itself’.

The Belgium international was Potter’s second signing after joining the Seagulls in 2019 and has become one of their most integral players in recent years.

And after his former manager swapped the Amex for Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old has admitted he would consider doing the same if given the chance.

Potter moved from Brighton to Chelsea earlier this month following the departure of Thomas Tuchel

Talking to Het NieuwsbladTrossard said: “Our coach went to Chelsea now, but speculation that I’m following him makes no sense.”

‘If the opportunity presents itself, I will go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench.’

The midfielder has been a first-team regular at Sussex since joining the club from Genk, making 106 appearances in all competitions so far.

His club form has seen him become a regular feature in the Belgium national team and Trossard confirmed he feels he has ‘improved’ since moving to England.

‘I’m very well. We have had a very good start with Brighton. I’ve developed enormously,’ he continued.

The Belgian midfielder built a strong relationship with Potter during their three years together

‘I now know how the Premier League works. I grew a lot in it. Confidence, mentally, physically,… I’ve improved. I’ve mastered the tricks now.’

The Seagulls are currently in a transition period with former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi only taking charge of the team last week.

The 43-year-old Italian has signed a four-year deal and will have time to work with the players during the international break – although Trossard will not be, having been away with the Red Devils.

He came off the bench to play 25 minutes of their 2-1 Nations League win over Wales on Thursday night.