I Wanna Dance With Somebody: Remembering Whitney Houston’s Major Oprah Comeback

For a quarter of a century, The Oprah Winfrey Show was one of the most influential forces in pop culture. Five days a week, Oprah Winfrey—who became a superstar through the medium of TV—courted debates, shared human interest stories, and conducted celebrity interviews with everyone from Michael Jackson to Halle Berry to Tom Cruise. If a television was on at 4 p.m., it was likely tuned to Oprah. So, it was on this show that Whitney Houston, the inimitable talent whose legendary career had been derailed by drug addiction, positioned her big career comeback in 2009. Winfrey, credibly, touted Houston’s upcoming appearance as “the most anticipated music interview of the decade.”

That Oprah moment is depicted in the new Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, starring British actor Naomi Ackie in the lead role. The movie, however, depicts only the performance Houston gave on the show, highlighting how her singing had been hampered by drug use but her stage presence and will to entertain was stronger than it had been in years. In real life, Houston’s appearance included a revealing interview and was preceded by some important context. It was her first major TV appearance since her devastating 2002 interview with Diane Sawyer, who pressed Houston about her drug use, leading to the singer’s infamous denial of doing crack cocaine. “It was an unmitigated disaster,” Clive Davis wrote in his autobiography. “Whitney was guarded, vague, and defensive, and their conversation launched a thousand parodies.” I Wanna Dance With Somebody, for which Davis served as a producer, does not depict the Sawyer interview, declining to recreate one of the singer’s worst public moments.

The biopic, centered firmly on Houston, also doesn’t depict Being Bobby Brown, the 2005 Bravo reality series starring Bobby Brown, which Houston regularly appeared on, despite criticism that she was too unwell (and, frankly, too great a star) to be on the show. By then, Brown had been in and out of jail and was also a hard drug user. The show drew high ratings but was canceled after one season; Houston and Brown later divorced in 2007. Houston largely retreated from the spotlight after that, though she still made public appearances at events like Clive Davis’s Grammy party. She also drew headlines in 2008 for delivering a rare performance at the Plymouth Jazz Festival, where she sang only seven songs in 30 minutes, for which she was reportedly paid $3 million. She struggled vocally, raising concerns that the comeback for her upcoming album, I Look to You, was going to be an ill-conceived mess.

Then came the Oprah interview. Houston and Winfrey meet at the Town Hall theater in New York City, seated on the stage opposite each other in bright red chairs. Houston, who performed there when she was 13 alongside her mother, Cissy Houston, selected the venue for its sentimental value. “It was on this stage that it all happened for me,” Houston recalled, her voice deep and raspy. “I was this little, tiny girl with this big voice.” The voice, Winfrey reminds her. Houston laughs, saying. “You’re the first person that called me that overwhelming title.”

In the two-part interview, which runs a little more than an hour, Winfrey warmly but firmly drills down on Houston’s marriage with Brown. Houston, in return, is incredibly candid, ready to answer any question tossed her way. She’s calm and controlled, a world away from her erratic, combative appearance with Sawyer.

She reveals that she didn’t really know what she was signing up for with Being Bobby Brown, saying her husband had been “jealous” of her enormous success. She also claims that Brown was emotionally abusive and once pushed her, spat on her, and slapped her. (Brown has admitted to hitting Houston once.) She also walks Winfrey through her drug use. “Oprah, go with me here,” Houston jokes as she describes explicitly how she would freebase cocaine and roll joints of marijuana laced with coke. “It’s almost like heroin and cocaine speedballing, but you level it off with marijuana,” she explains.

In spite of the wild and devastating revelations Houston made, including a detailed story about how she walked away from Brown, there’s a sense of joviality and warmth radiating from the interview. Houston’s comeback narrative is that of a woman who was on the edge of destruction but has finally clawed her way back. “I feel joy that I can’t even speak about,” Houston says, attributing her transformation to her Christian faith. “And peace that passes all understanding.” It feels genuinely healing to watch Houston in such an honest, emotionally settled place, guided along by Winfrey, in gracefully incisive form.

Then came the performance of “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength” in front of a packed, screaming audience (including Davis, daughter Bobbi Kristina, and Winfrey herself, who is crying and lip-synching the song) at Harpo Studios. As I Wanna Dance With Somebody depicts, Houston, in a slim black dress delivers a masterful rendition of the song, a redemptive number written by Diane Warren about her fall from grace. Though her vocal quality is diminished, Houston makes up for it in gravitas and presence, singing goose bump–inducing lyrics about her unbreakable spirit. It’s poignant, a glorious comeback moment. And though her voice isn’t the same as it used to be, she triumphantly hits the final note of the song, a strong, extended vibrato that floats into the air, a glimmer of her once-golden past.