Royston Drenthe may not be the first player that comes to mind when you think of Real Madrid’s galacticos era, but in 2007 he was a player Madrid counted on for the future.

Now, at the age of 35, he has embarked on his turbulent career, playing for 12 different clubs in Drenthe and failing to reach the heights one of the world’s greatest clubs ever hoped for.

The Dutchman entered the world stage, playing for the Netherlands in the 2007 Under-21 Euros, which they won when he was named the best player of the tournament.

Royston Drenthe (left) once played for Real Madrid alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (center)

The Real Madrid flop (right) admitted he partied too much during his turbulent time in Spain

From there, at the age of 20, he sealed a dream transfer to giant Real Madrid for a hefty £12 million, but would eventually leave the La Liga champions just three years later.

Drenthe made 65 appearances in all competitions for Madrid, scoring four goals and providing five assists during his stint at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Now Madrid’s flop has broken the silence during his tumultuous time in the Spanish capital, admitting he ‘partied too much’ moving to such a big club, which left him feeling ‘god’.

‘I was twenty years old and at the peak of my career’, Drenthe . said gazette.

Drenthe played 65 games for Real Madrid, but did not reach the height that was expected of him

Drenthe was the star of the tournament when the Netherlands defeated England in the 2007 European Under-21 Championship

“It was my dream to walk into the Real Madrid dressing room, I will never forget that.

“But you have a life as a footballer and a life as a person. You can mix that up to some degree, but I didn’t immediately see the need to change my lifestyle.

“Now I’m aware that I didn’t do the right thing, that I made mistakes.

“I wasn’t ready to turn pro yet. I thought I was God, loved women and partying too much and you can’t combine that with football

“I learn something new every time, but what happened, happened.”

Drenthe had hoped that his departure from Madrid in 2010 would have been the catalyst for rediscovering the sensational form that saw him move to Spain for the first time.

Former Dutch international Royston Drenthe has signed for Spanish whitefish Racing Murcia

But unsuccessful loan spells at Hercules and Everton in the Premier League were just the harbinger of his departure from Real Madrid in 2012 when the Dutchman was left without a club and at a career crossroads.

Since then, Drenthe has gone on to become one of football’s greatest companions, along with a host of other sides for Reading and Sheffield Wednesday, before seemingly retiring from football in 2016 as he pursued stardom as a rapper and television star.

Drenthe shocked football fans after he showed a clip of himself in a crime drama in March

That career switch seemed to be going just as well as his years on the pitch, and after being declared bankrupt in 2021, he returned to football for a second try.

Drenthe now plays for Spanish whitefish Racing Merida and is a great example of how ruthless football really can be.