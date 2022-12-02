‘I thought he was cleaning up rubbish’: Arnold confirms street-smart Socceroos’ Danish discovery

The Socceroos then made their own changes, bringing strong defender Bailey Wright into the fray while knocking out midfielder Riley McGree, while Arnold switched to a back five who could see the result – though he rejected any suggestion that the piece of paper caused anything other than surprise at how badly organized the Danes were. Socceroos assistants Andrew Clark and Rene Meulensteen look at the slip of paper handed to Graham Arnold by Mitchell Duke. “[Duke] gave it to me and I didn’t even look at it. I just gave it back because I was focused on the substitution,” said Arnold. “I knew when [Cornelius] came up that we should go to a back five. I always have a plan A, B, C and D or E, for every occasion – whether you’re 1-0 behind or 1-0 ahead so we can look at substitutions [we need to make]. “In that little way it just showed me they didn’t have a plan ready. It was something obvious, if they have to send notes to players, it’s not planned in advance.

“We plan things like that in advance so the players know that if Bailey Wright comes, as he did, they immediately knew we were going to a back-five, because we’d already done those messages.” Duke spoke about the discovery in a social media exchange with a fan posted by the popular A-League Memes account on Twitter. Mitchell Duke stumbles upon a piece of Danish intelligence. Funnily enough, some of the guys on the couch pointed it out to me…then I picked it up and handed it to Arnie. I was too focused on the game, I didn’t even open it… was rumpled! duke wrote. If anything, Duke’s initiative shows how the Socceroos are willing to leave no stone unturned, or leave no piece of paper unread in Qatar. It brings back memories of how a similar act of quick thinking on the part of Redmayne – aided by obsessive planning by Arnold’s staff to deploy the ‘Grey Wiggle’ in the first place – helped them get to the World Cup in the first place.