‘I think the path is shorter from Barca’: Robert Lewandowski sets sights on claiming the Ballon D’or

Sports
By Merry
‘I think the road is shorter from Barca than from Bayern’: Robert Lewandowski is aiming to finally win the Ballon d’Or after a fine start at the Nou Camp

  • Robert Lewandowski has twice been unlucky not to win the Ballon d’Or
  • He believes he can finally win the award now that he is playing for Barcelona
  • Lewandowski has started the season brilliantly with his new club

By Spencer Morgan for Mailonline

Published: 00:36, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 00:44, 20 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Robert Lewandowski believes he will finally be able to win the Ballon d’Or now that he is with Barcelona.

The Polish striker has twice been unlucky to miss out on the prestigious award.

He was the clear favorite in 2020 before French football made the decision to cancel it due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was then pipped by Lionel Messi the following year, mainly due to the Argentine winning the Copa America.

Robert Lewandowski believes he will finally be able to win the Ballon d'Or with Barcelona
Lewandowski was unlucky to get the award from Lionel Messi last year
Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer and has made a brilliant start with 11 appearances in eight games.

At the weekend, the 34-year-old said: ‘I didn’t expect the Barca fans to start singing for me at the Camp Nou so soon. It makes me feel like I’ve been here a long time. ‘ according to reports from Marca.

‘Barcelona is the team where the most players have won the Ballon d’Or. I think the road is shorter from Barca than from Bayern.’

Karim Benzema remains the heavy favorite to win the award next time after his superb season with Real Madrid last term.

The Polish striker has had an excellent season with 11 goals in eight games
