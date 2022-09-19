‘I think the path is shorter from Barca’: Robert Lewandowski sets sights on claiming the Ballon D’or

Robert Lewandowski believes he will finally be able to win the Ballon d’Or now that he is with Barcelona.

The Polish striker has twice been unlucky to miss out on the prestigious award.

He was the clear favorite in 2020 before French football made the decision to cancel it due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was then pipped by Lionel Messi the following year, mainly due to the Argentine winning the Copa America.

Robert Lewandowski believes he will finally be able to win the Ballon d’Or with Barcelona

Lewandowski was unlucky to get the award from Lionel Messi last year

Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer and has made a brilliant start with 11 appearances in eight games.

At the weekend, the 34-year-old said: ‘I didn’t expect the Barca fans to start singing for me at the Camp Nou so soon. It makes me feel like I’ve been here a long time. ‘ according to reports from Marca.

‘Barcelona is the team where the most players have won the Ballon d’Or. I think the road is shorter from Barca than from Bayern.’

Karim Benzema remains the heavy favorite to win the award next time after his superb season with Real Madrid last term.