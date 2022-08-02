‘I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD’: Rebekah Vardy reveals she has been hospitalised TWICE

Rebekah Vardy has said she thinks she may be suffering from PTSD after her libel trial against Coleen Rooney, and was thinking about jumping off the top of a Dubai mall.

Now that Wagatha Christie’s trial is over, Ms. Vardy said she should seek therapy as she had been hospitalized twice due to mental health issues.

The 40-year-old sensationally lost her £3 million libel suit against Coleen Rooney, 36, at the Supreme Court last week.

“I think I probably suffer from PTSD,” she said The sun. “I feel physically ill when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares.

“I haven’t gone to a diagnosis yet, but I do know that I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a terrible time.’

Rebekah Vardy leaves the Supreme Court in London, Thursday, May 19, during the libel trial

Ms Vardy was enjoying a trip to Dubai when she saw Ms Rooney took to social media to accuse her of leaking stories to The Sun newspaper after her own months-long ‘sting operation’, with the post ending with the now immortal words: ‘It is… Rebekah Vardy’s account.’

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 35, said she was thinking about jumping off the top floor of a Dubai shopping center while pregnant, after she was accused of leaking the stories.

She described it as her ‘lowest point’, anticipating the UK’s reaction when she returned to the country.

“Jamie and I were in a mall buying baby clothes at the time, and I just thought, ‘I don’t want to go through this, I don’t want to live like this,'” she told The Sun.

“For a split second I said to Jamie, ‘I feel like I just want to jump off this top floor.'”

The mum-of-five also said she had been hospitalized twice with mental health issues since October 2019, when she was accused of the leaks.

She saw multiple counselors and was given medication for both anxiety and depression.

Ms Vardy said she struggled with panic attacks and felt her life was collapsing, and described the ordeal as exhausting.

Kidney stones had also developed as a result of the stress, she added.

Ms Vardy said she felt “bullied” and “embarrassed” during the libel trial, saying her answers were “manipulated” and “twisted”.

While she didn’t regret the process, Ms. Vardy said it felt “misogynistic” and “classic,” with people tossing the “two successful working-class women” against each other.

After Ms Rooney’s famous social media post, Ms Vardy said she has lost some friends but has a small circle, keeping football separate from her family life.

Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah Vardy arrive together at the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday 17 May for the libel trial

She added that she and Ms Rooney were “not close” to begin with, but said there are “no bard feelings” on her side.

Ms Vardy had sued Ms Rooney for libel over her allegation that she had leaked details of her private life to the press.

It followed an extensive sting operation that saw Ms Rooney posting fake stories to her Instagram to see which ones made it to The Sun.

Justice Steyn said in her ruling that Ms Rooney had successfully proved her claim to be largely true.

Ms Vardy will have to pay her rival’s and her own costs, which are between £2million and £3million in both camps, sources say.

The huge legal bill means the Vardys may be forced to sell their beloved Portuguese villa to cover the costs.

The bombshell ruling of Supreme Court Court 13 was delivered remotely online by Ms Steyn last week, just over two months after the May trial.

Ms Vardy’s failed libel suit has been labeled the most ill-advised in history.

For confidential support, call the Samaritans at 116123 or visit a local Samaritans office. See www.samaritans.org for details.