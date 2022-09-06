‘I suffered a hell of a lot more than you ever will: Biden tells Hunter in scene from My Son Hunter

Some of President Joe Biden’s biggest blunders, including his infamous story about a man named “Corn Pop,” are reenacted in the upcoming movie My Son Hunter.

One scene, obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, shows Biden’s catchphrases, such as his frequent use of “come on man,” as well as some of his error-ridden statements, such as confusing words for one another.

“I drew the dialogue from actual incidents or documents, transcripts or emails reported in the media as the base language of Hunter and Joe’s characters, many of them quoted lines,” said Brian Godawa, the screenwriter for My Son Hunter. , to DailyMail.com.

He added: “And many of them are from Hunter’s actual emails from his laptop.”

The scene obtained by DailyMail.com shows Hunter and his father having a tender moment in the car talking about failure and struggle before the president derailed in an off-topic story about someone he called “Corn Pop.”

“Bidens don’t wallow in self-pity,” said the president, played by Dynasty actor John James.

“Look, I suffered a lot more than you ever will – I marched in the civil rights movement, I went to a black university, I got arrested with Nelson Mandela,” he added before casting a blank look.

“I’ll never forget Corn Pop,” Biden’s character says. ‘He was a bad guy – no joke. I didn’t want to wear a bathing cap in the pool, so I looked at him with a six-foot necklace.’

“Dad,” interrupts Hunter, played by British actor Laurence Fox. “We were talking about suffering,” he reminded his father.

‘Yes. Look, here’s the deal – Can you see me wallowing in self-pity? Crying over spilled butter?’ he wonders. ‘Okay, come on. I need you to hold it together. At least until I’m elected.’

Movie My Son Hunter features a scene where President Biden’s character comforts his son before straying from the path, sharing a series of stories reminiscent of the real president’s blunders

The scene featured Biden, played by John James, telling his infamous “Corn Pop” story. During a private screening attended by DailyMail.com, filmmakers handed out bags of popcorn labeled “Corn Pop,” which was a hit with conservative attendees

In a 2017 speech that resurfaced in the 2020 presidential election, Biden speaks of a “bad guy” named “Corn Pop” who he had to impose strict rules on when he was a lifeguard at a swimming pool

The film is available for pre-order and will premiere direct-to-consumer on Wednesday, September 7, but a room full of donors, conservative influencers and right-wing Hollywood figures gathered in a Los Angeles movie theater last week for the first official movie. showing of My Son Hunter.

The private screening, which DailyMail.com had access to, showed a series of scenes, the next one more shocking than the last.

Foreshadowing the film’s comedic elements, focusing on Biden’s gaffes and wild stories, the filmmakers handed out bags of popcorn to viewers with a sticker on the bag labeled “corn pop.”

During the 2020 presidential campaign, comments from June 2017 circulated that Republicans used to prove that Biden is mentally incapable of running for president.

The screenwriter told DailyMail.com: “Many of the errors or strange elements in the character Joe is speaking are taken from really strange statements or errors in the print, such as Corn Pop’s story, his claims that he was with Mandela and others. has been arrested’

A scene in which Hunter and Joe talk in a car features a series of infamous blunders by the president, which have led to criticism from Republicans who claim he is unfit to serve

In comments from a water sports center where the president worked as a young man, he looked back on his time as a lifeguard by telling the story of a time when he had to scold a man by the name of “Corn Pop.”

“I was one of the guards and there was a three meter sign. If you fell off sideways, you’d end up in the goddamn cement there. And Corn Pop was a bad guy – and he ran a bunch of bad boys.”

He said Corn Pop threatened him with a razor.

In comments from Las Vegas on Feb. 16, 2020, nine months before the presidential election, Biden said that when Nelson Mandela got out of prison, he thanked him for being arrested for him.

However, questions have been raised about this story.

Former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young speculated that Biden was mixing up stories about a congressional delegation headed to Lesotho, a country completely enclosed in South Africa.

Young said there was a trip where “we were not in jail, but held by the South African police.”

Despite the unusually vulgar nature of the conservative film, the audience received it warmly, and one viewer heard it described as, “Not your mother’s conservative film.”

Hunter’s laptop, which was handed over to the media and the Trump team after being abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware, contained a slew of compromising and X-rated content — including naked, pornographic, and drug-related images and videos of the president’s adult son.

A photo recovered from Hunter’s laptop shows him with a crack pipe in his mouth as he sleeps. The film shows a series of party scenes where Hunter uses drugs

“It felt like something that would be on an HBO Max show,” said an audience member attending the screening during a Q&A with director Robert Davi.

“It’s clearly not a focus on the family film,” she added.

“Well, it’s a family focus,” Davi, best known for his roles in The Goonies and License to Kill, said with a laugh.

The film begins with the line, “This is not a true story, except for all the facts.”

The filmmakers say that while the film is rooted in actual events, it is portrayed through a fictional story.

The producers, Irish filmmakers and married couple Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, have described the film as a ‘biopic’, a type of film that dramatizes the life of a public or historical figure.

“Many of the errors or strange elements in the speech of the character Joe is speaking are taken from really strange statements or misprints, such as Corn Pop’s story, his claims that he was arrested along with Mandela and others,” Godawa told DailyMail.com. “They were said by him in different contexts, but I used creative freedom to combine them together to express his true character through his true sayings in a new fictional context.”

“The overall creative technique is called telescopic technique, where a lot of things that really happened over a long period of time are put together in a short amount of time because of the brevity of the film.”