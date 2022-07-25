‘I stand in solidarity, awe and respect’: Ellie Goulding opens up about ’emotional’ journey to Kyiv

Ellie Goulding talked about her “emotional journey” as a guest of the Ukrainian President and First Lady to speak at a summit in Kiev.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, the singer, 35, outlined her experiences meeting Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena while praising the “courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people.”

The star was also able to sing a “beautiful and powerful song in Ukrainian” while attending The Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

In a heartfelt post featuring the hitmaker’s photos at various landmarks in the war-torn country — following the Russian invasion in February — Ellie wrote: “This weekend, as a guest of President Zelensky and the first lady, Olena Zelenska, I traveled to Kiev to speaking at the First Ladies Summit… It was one of the greatest honors.’

The singer shared photos of herself being shown around by President Zelensky and also said she felt inspired by climate activists in the country.

“I was determined to attend in person to pay tribute to the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people,” she continued.

‘I was inspired by a number of people, but especially by a young #fridaysforfuture climate activist @ilyess_ek whom I met a few weeks ago during the Nature and Climate talks in Stockholm.

“Traumatized by the invasion of his country, he nevertheless showed up to the UN talks, determined to continue his work.”

Ellie praised the ‘grit’ of the Ukrainian environmentalists, adding: ‘In fact, as an @UNEP ambassador, I am reminded every day of the tremendous contribution of Ukrainian climate scientists, renewable energy experts and environmentalists of all kinds.

“They are living in a horrific war funded by fossil fuels. They somehow find the guts to carry on, work and campaign for all of humanity. So I’ve always known that if given the chance, I’d try to show up too.”

Looking back on her journey, the star ended with a message of solidarity with the invaded country.

She wrote: ‘On the night train to Kiev I looked out the window and I could make out the endless fields… a reminder that Ukraine is the breadbasket of the world, this bastion of culture, of science and humanity is also the cradle of resistance and courage and commitment.

“I can’t tell you what an emotional journey this has been. There is too much to put into words at this point, but I am in solidarity, awe and respect for the people of Ukraine.”

Ellie posted a clip to her story, then shared how she played a snippet of Chervona Kalyna – a resistance ballad – accompanied by pianist Dmitry Shurov – who was a judge on Ukraine’s X Factor.

“Special thanks to Dmitry,” she wrote to her 14.1 million followers, alongside a yellow and blue heart emoji to represent the colors of the national flag.

The Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is described as intended “to refocus the world’s attention on the war that is already taking place in the center of Europe before the fifth month.”

Added an overview of the event: ‘The main theme of this year’s event will be people. After all, preserving and restoring human capital is the key to a successful recovery of the country.

‘At the same time, the Summit is not just about Ukraine. It’s about every country in the world that has already felt or can feel the impact of war and other global crises.’

An emotional speech by Olena Zelenska on the site also read: “A person, one’s life and health, honor and dignity, inviolability and security are recognized as the highest values ​​in Ukraine. Our Constitution says so.

“This has always been the case, and no one will take these values ​​away – this is said every day by our soldiers on the battlefield, by doctors who bring babies into basements, by volunteers who take the elderly out of shelling.

‘Someone measures the current war in Ukraine by geopolitical ambitions, the confrontation between the civilized world and despotism. But I’ll put it more simply: for us it’s a people’s war. And a war for people.

“That’s why people are at the center of every discussion at this Summit. That’s why I invited the first ladies to the discussion.

“Because they use their experience and strength every day to take care of people. This power is called soft, which at the same time does not mean that it is less powerful. Especially if there is unity.

“So I invite first ladies and gentlemen, experts in various fields, celebrities to join.

“Together we must win the battle for a decent life for the Ukrainian people and learn the lessons that can help overcome potential future world crises.”

Heartwarming: Ellie posted a clip on her story, then shared how she played a snippet of Chervona Kalyna – a resistance ballad – accompanied by pianist Dmitry Shurov