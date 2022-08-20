‘I spent too much time away’: Hayley Mills, 76, admits she should have focused more on her children

<!–

Former child star Hayley Mills has given fellow parents some wise advice, albeit with the hindsight benefit: Don’t neglect your kids.

The Oscar winner, 76, has two boys, filmmaker Jason Lawson of actor ex Leigh Lawson, and Crispian Mills, the 49-year-old Kula Shaker frontman, whose father was Brighton Rock producer Roy Boulting.

But despite not always being there, Hayley, Sir John Mills’ daughter, is happy that her boys have followed in her creative footsteps.

The mother of two told Richard Eden of the Daily Mail: ‘If there is ever any doubt about taking a job or spending time with your kids, do the latter.

“Looking back now, I didn’t. I spent too much time.

“They survived and they’re both great men that I’m incredibly proud of, but they haven’t had an easy time.”

Since the age of 13, Hayley has been a Disney child star, making popular family films such as Pollyanna and The Parent Trap.

She also starred in the ITV1 drama Wild At Heart, as Amanda Holden’s mother.

Hayley received her first ever Oscar at the age of 14 for Pollyanna – meanwhile a long and distinguished career as a movie star, her father John never got one.

The film became so iconic that a remake was released in 1961 starring Lindsay Lohan playing both twins.

Hayley previously revealed how she secretly battled breast cancer after being diagnosed on her 62nd birthday in April 2008.

She underwent surgery and chemotherapy until doctors told her in 2010 that the cancer was gone. She kept her illness private and only relatives knew about it until years later.

At the time, she told the Daily Mail: ‘They found cancer in both breasts and I was operated on very quickly. For me it helped to keep the news to myself. That’s the kind of person I am.

“I know people who had to tell all their friends, but for me it was a private matter and it helped me get on with life as normally as possible.

“I shared it with very few people. My family and partner were just wonderful from the start. It’s so hard for the people around you to deal with these things.’