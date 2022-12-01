‘I respect what he has been through’ – Elgar backs under-fire Bavuma to bounce back

Dean Elgar backs up space white-ball captain Temba Bavuma given ahead of Australia’s upcoming Test series. He is also committed to getting the best out of Bavuma in the longest format.

Bavuma was the only specialist batsman in the squad not to play a first-class game leading up to the tour after a cathartic T20 World Cup and a difficult period for him personally. Bavuma missed the South African tour of England, went unsold at the SA20 auction – as did Elgar – and struggled for form in the run-up to the World Cup, where calls for him to be dropped were mounting.

In the aftermath of South Africa’s tournament-breaking defeat to the Netherlands, Bavuma indicated he would take his time to decide on his white ball future and would not let raw emotions cloud his judgment. There is no further indication whether Bavuma has made a decision, and there has been no feedback from Cricket South Africa on this, but Elgar has been in contact with his deputy and is sympathetic to this position.

“I respect what he went through,” said Elgar. “I can’t speak for what he’s been through because I wouldn’t know how to deal with it personally. For now I respect the space he’s in.”

“The free time has done him good. He wanted to take a break from the game and you have to respect that. He has a lot of pressure on his plate, but we still have work to do.” and he has to be in the right space for the team.

“That will be the message I put out to him, and I’m pretty sure he’ll respond well. He hasn’t played much cricket lately and it’s up to me to get him into the right space, so we give him the best opportunity to go out and play his kind of Test Cricket.

Despite his poor T20 form, Bavuma has been among South Africa’s most successful Test batsmen for the past two years. Ever since December 2020 , he averages 47.93 and has scored six half-centuries, which is a better return than anyone else in the line-up. He was sorely missed in England, where South Africa were knocked out four times for less than £200, losing the series 2-1.

Elgar attributed some of the failures to the swinging ball and expects things could be a little easier in Australia.

“We had a very tough run in England. The conditions were bowler-friendly and a lot of guys were exposed to the harsh conditions of Test cricket,” he said. “If we go to Australia, it’s a little bit more of a fairer competition between bat and ball, where the wickets they produce are pretty good cricket wickets.”

Even on less hostile surfaces, South Africa has not done as well as a World Test Championship (WTC) runner-up team would have liked. In two home tests against Bangladesh this summer, their line-ups didn’t include hundreds, and they’ve scored just two centuries in the current WTC cycle.

“When you have a bowling line-up like us, you need runs on the board to give them a chance to take 20 wickets.”

Elgar has not scored a century since early 2021 and Bavuma has yet to add to his first hundred that came in 2016. This is the tour where Elgar wants to change that.

“We haven’t been good enough with the bat,” he said. “We are not going to hide from that. Batters have to take their responsibility. Ultimately, their career is in their hands and they play for South Africa. There are many guys who want to play for South Africa.” Africa knocking hard on the door. It’s up to the batters to take their responsibility. We do not shy away from that language. Honest chat is the only chat for me.”

And in that vein, Elgar confirmed that all 16 players traveling to Australia will be equally eligible for the Test squad, which is especially important for batting. South Africa’s top six is ​​far from certain, with Elgar opening with Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen and Bavuma returning and a battle for mid-class spots between Heinrich Klaasen, Theunis de Bruyn, Khaya Zondo and Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa is also considering expanding their line-up with seven specialist hitters, as their strategy was between 2012 and 2015-6, and four bowlers instead of the usual six-five unit, giving them four fast and one spinner can play.

“Both options are certainly still on the table,” said Elgar. “At the end of the day it has to be what makes me happy on the pitch and whether I feel like the bowlers have enough in their tank to provide a heavy workload. Either way it will be a positive step are what we make.” , whether we go seven-four or six-five. We’re still discussing it a bit at the moment.”

Whatever South Africa decides, Elgar firmly believes that South Africa’s focus should be on scoring runs above all else. “Runs on the board is key in Australia. When you have a bowling line-up like us, you need runs on the board to give them a chance to take 20 wickets.”