‘I respect what he has been through’ – Elgar backs under-fire Bavuma to bounce back

“I respect what he went through,” said Elgar. “I can’t speak for what he’s been through because I wouldn’t know how to deal with it personally. For now I respect the space he’s in.”
“The free time has done him good. He wanted to take a break from the game and you have to respect that. He has a lot of pressure on his plate, but we still have work to do.” and he has to be in the right space for the team.
“That will be the message I put out to him, and I’m pretty sure he’ll respond well. He hasn’t played much cricket lately and it’s up to me to get him into the right space, so we give him the best opportunity to go out and play his kind of Test Cricket.
Elgar attributed some of the failures to the swinging ball and expects things could be a little easier in Australia.
“We had a very tough run in England. The conditions were bowler-friendly and a lot of guys were exposed to the harsh conditions of Test cricket,” he said. “If we go to Australia, it’s a little bit more of a fairer competition between bat and ball, where the wickets they produce are pretty good cricket wickets.”
Even on less hostile surfaces, South Africa has not done as well as a World Test Championship (WTC) runner-up team would have liked. In two home tests against Bangladesh this summer, their line-ups didn’t include hundreds, and they’ve scored just two centuries in the current WTC cycle.
“When you have a bowling line-up like us, you need runs on the board to give them a chance to take 20 wickets.”
Dan Elgar
Elgar has not scored a century since early 2021 and Bavuma has yet to add to his first hundred that came in 2016. This is the tour where Elgar wants to change that.
“We haven’t been good enough with the bat,” he said. “We are not going to hide from that. Batters have to take their responsibility. Ultimately, their career is in their hands and they play for South Africa. There are many guys who want to play for South Africa.” Africa knocking hard on the door. It’s up to the batters to take their responsibility. We do not shy away from that language. Honest chat is the only chat for me.”
South Africa is also considering expanding their line-up with seven specialist hitters, as their strategy was between 2012 and 2015-6, and four bowlers instead of the usual six-five unit, giving them four fast and one spinner can play.
“Both options are certainly still on the table,” said Elgar. “At the end of the day it has to be what makes me happy on the pitch and whether I feel like the bowlers have enough in their tank to provide a heavy workload. Either way it will be a positive step are what we make.” , whether we go seven-four or six-five. We’re still discussing it a bit at the moment.”
Whatever South Africa decides, Elgar firmly believes that South Africa’s focus should be on scoring runs above all else. “Runs on the board is key in Australia. When you have a bowling line-up like us, you need runs on the board to give them a chance to take 20 wickets.”
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South Africa correspondent
