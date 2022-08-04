I.R.S. Says Funding Won’t Mean More Audits for Middle-Income Americans

WASHINGTON — Internal Revenue Service commissioner Charles P. Rettig told Congress Thursday that the tax collection agency would not increase controls on households earning less than $400,000 if given the additional $80 billion lawmakers are considering in a proposed climate. and tax legislative package.

Providing more funding for the IRS has been a top priority of the Biden administration and has emerged as the primary way to fund some of the policies Democrats are proposing without raising individual tax rates. The additional funding is expected to go toward hiring more enforcement agents to deal with wealthy tax evaders and corporations and to modernize the agency’s outdated technology.

“These resources are definitely not about increasing scrutiny of small businesses or middle-income Americans,” Mr Retting wrote in a letter to lawmakers. “As we planned, our investment of these enforcement assets is designed around the Treasury’s guideline that audit rates will not increase over the past few years for households earning less than $400,000.”