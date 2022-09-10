‘I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God’: Read King Charles III’s declaration in full

<!–

King Charles III delivered a personal speech when he was formally proclaimed the new sovereign of the United Kingdom this morning.

Speaking to the Crown Council, the king said he knew how the “whole nation … and the whole world” had sympathized with him “in the irreparable loss we all suffered” after the death of his mother, the Queen.

Here is the king’s full statement:

‘Gentlemen, ladies and gentlemen.

‘It is my saddest duty to announce the passing of my beloved mother, the Queen.

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation – and I think I may say the whole world – sympathize with me for the irreparable loss we have all suffered.

“It is the greatest comfort to me to know of the condolences so many have extended to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support must be extended to our entire family at our loss.

King Charles III made his statement this morning at a meeting of the Accession Council at St. James’s Palace to proclaim him the new king

“To all of us as a family, regarding this kingdom and the wider family of nations it is a part of, my mother set an example of lifelong love and selfless service.

‘My mother’s reign was unparalleled in duration, dedication and devotion. Even as we mourn, we give thanks for this very faithful life.

“I am deeply aware of this great legacy and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty that have now passed to me. In assuming these responsibilities, I will strive to follow the inspiring example I have been given in maintaining constitutional government and will strive for the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the realms and territories of the Commonwealth around the world.

In this purpose I know that I will be sustained by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I am called to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the council of their elected parliaments. In all this I am deeply encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.

“I take this opportunity to affirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of transferring the hereditary income, including the Crown Estate, to My Government for the benefit of all, in exchange for the Sovereign Grant which My official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.

“And in carrying out the arduous task that has been laid upon me and to which I now dedicate what remains of my life, I pray for the guidance and assistance of Almighty God.”